Your 7-9 2020 Miami Dolphins.

ChitownPhins28
Scout Team
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 461
- Reaction score
- 437
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
I think the Jets beat us in NY for their only win of the year...unless they're playing Cincy.
Tua may still be good but he's got a LOT to learn and he needs to earn the freedom to audible out of bad play calls at the LOS. We ran too many plays right into the teeth of Denvers D and Tua's pocket-presence was Rookie Tannehill Bad today.
Tua may still be good but he's got a LOT to learn and he needs to earn the freedom to audible out of bad play calls at the LOS. We ran too many plays right into the teeth of Denvers D and Tua's pocket-presence was Rookie Tannehill Bad today.