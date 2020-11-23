Your 7-9 2020 Miami Dolphins.

C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
461
Reaction score
437
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
I think the Jets beat us in NY for their only win of the year...unless they're playing Cincy.

Tua may still be good but he's got a LOT to learn and he needs to earn the freedom to audible out of bad play calls at the LOS. We ran too many plays right into the teeth of Denvers D and Tua's pocket-presence was Rookie Tannehill Bad today.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,702
Reaction score
633
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
If we won you would be calling us a super bowl team. Our rookie was bad, he is a rookie.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
337
Reaction score
384
Location
Georgia
ChitownPhins28 said:
I think the Jets beat us in NY for their only win of the year...unless they're playing Cincy.

Tua may still be good but he's got a LOT to learn and he needs to earn the freedom to audible out of bad play calls at the LOS. We ran too many plays right into the teeth of Denvers D and Tua's pocket-presence was Rookie Tannehill Bad today.
Click to expand...
You want to bet? I’ll take the fins.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
528
Reaction score
648
Location
St Louis, Missouri
You think we'll lose to new York and only get 1 win the rest of the season? Who would we beat in your dream scenario if we don't beat the Jets?

We had a bad game in a notoriously hard place to play. Our defense was gassed due to our offense not getting anything going.... We were still in the game in the last 2minutes of the game too. Classic overreaction. It's not like we got blown out by 40.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,936
Reaction score
1,424
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Lol ... we lost and I agree Tua looked bad ... but come on man. We still need to upgrade Center, LG and 4-3 DT. We misssed a Wilkins a lot this week.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
461
Reaction score
437
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
We're not playoff quality, so who cares if it's 9-7 (a 10-6 team might miss the playoffs) or 8-8 or 7-9, who gives a F?

2020= Not a playoff team, period.

The rest just makes our draft slot worse.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,734
Reaction score
1,116
ChitownPhins28 said:
I think the Jets beat us in NY for their only win of the year...unless they're playing Cincy.

Tua may still be good but he's got a LOT to learn and he needs to earn the freedom to audible out of bad play calls at the LOS. We ran too many plays right into the teeth of Denvers D and Tua's pocket-presence was Rookie Tannehill Bad today.
Click to expand...
Wow really? We had a bad game, doesn’t mean we won’t have a better one next week and another bad one before the season is out. I would think that this season has taught us enough not to make knee jerk reactions after 1 win or loss.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
461
Reaction score
437
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
With Preston Williams out, we're down a weapon, our O-line sucks at run-blocking almost all year, our RB stable is putrid, and our QB is learning that he doesnt know **** about NFL QB'ng.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom