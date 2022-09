Your Brain is Designed to Distrust Tua: Let a Neurospecialist Teach You Why

These same mechanisms occur with Tagovailoa and other lefty quarterbacks, every time they drop back and release the football. For context, the exclusivity of seeing a lefty QB is far more than you may imagine. Aside from only having 30 in the NFL since 1950, consider the constant visual reinforcement you get for righty quarterbacks. Let’s say you watch College Football and NFL highlights for each game this upcoming weekend, you will see (approximately) 150 right-handed quarterbacks to 5 lefties. Now expand that ratio across years of viewing football…the chasm between the two mental images will eventually be in the hundreds of thousands. Worse, the lack of exposure to lefty quarterbacks not only leads to an odd feeling but more specifically, distrust. (New York University, 2018).