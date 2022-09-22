Your Brain is Designed to Distrust Tua: Let a Neurospecialist Teach You Why

Here’s the neurology behind this: when your eyes see Tagovailoa begin to execute a pass, they reflect this atypical stimuli to your occipital lobe (i.e., cerebral lobe located in the rear of your brain, it controls vision processing and image response), which then scans your temporal lobe (i.e., housing visual memory) for other examples of a lefty throwing a football but comes up empty, when it doesn’t find enough data points to confirm the normalcy of what you’re viewing, it yells frantically to your frontal lobe and amygdala (i.e., where your emotions and memories interact) “…something is wrong, this isn’t usual, we’re not accustomed to this, I don’t like this.” This all happens in a split second.