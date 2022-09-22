Your Brain is Designed to Distrust Tua: Let a Neurospecialist Teach You Why

Mike13
I am a golden god
There’s a trend on social media you may have recently encountered; inversed videos of Tua Tagovailoa throwing as a righty. Predictably, below the tweets are countless of replies acknowledging how much “…cleaner and better” he looks as a righty. Even Tagovailoa’s trainer replied “…someone explain this phenomena.”
Here’s the neurology behind this: when your eyes see Tagovailoa begin to execute a pass, they reflect this atypical stimuli to your occipital lobe (i.e., cerebral lobe located in the rear of your brain, it controls vision processing and image response), which then scans your temporal lobe (i.e., housing visual memory) for other examples of a lefty throwing a football but comes up empty, when it doesn’t find enough data points to confirm the normalcy of what you’re viewing, it yells frantically to your frontal lobe and amygdala (i.e., where your emotions and memories interact) “…something is wrong, this isn’t usual, we’re not accustomed to this, I don’t like this.” This all happens in a split second.
These same mechanisms occur with Tagovailoa and other lefty quarterbacks, every time they drop back and release the football. For context, the exclusivity of seeing a lefty QB is far more than you may imagine. Aside from only having 30 in the NFL since 1950, consider the constant visual reinforcement you get for righty quarterbacks. Let’s say you watch College Football and NFL highlights for each game this upcoming weekend, you will see (approximately) 150 right-handed quarterbacks to 5 lefties. Now expand that ratio across years of viewing football…the chasm between the two mental images will eventually be in the hundreds of thousands. Worse, the lack of exposure to lefty quarterbacks not only leads to an odd feeling but more specifically, distrust. (New York University, 2018).
Turns out your brain is an asshole. I know mine is!