Your Bye Week Adjustments for a Playoff Run To Be A REAL Possibility

1. Avoid being arrogant (3-3 is good but we want to be better to make a run)

2. Tweak the weaknesses. Find the weakest link and make it stronger at Trade Deadline or pull someone you feel better on Practice Squad.

3. Get Tua ready for the stretch run (if needed).

4. Get bodies healthy and try to get everyone back.

5. Who the *uck cares what people think we can win the AFC East and it is possible.

6. Continue all the good things that are working and fix all the little things to make us better we can and we will.

7. Correct O-line issues with the running game. Since Jordan Howard is not looking like he wants to be here let him go. Find something on waivers.

8. Have a meeting with Coaching Staff and lets be more in tune with both sides of the ball and try to be more aggressive in the 2nd half.



Shoot yours