Your choice for GM

Dolphin Mule
I see a lot of people wishing Chris Grier was out as GM of the Dolphins. If you are one of those, do you have a replacement in mind?
A point could be easily made that this forum could draft better than our past several GMs.Polls on finheaven should decide who we draft. What free agent to go after. Who to extend and when. Who the coach should be. The collective mind of finheaven knows best.
Certain posters on this forum I agree with all day long. The forum as a whole? Gonna have to respectfully disagree with you there.A point could be easily made that this forum could draft better than our past several GMs.