Your Dozen All Time Favorite Phins Players?

I'm adding Keith Simms to the list.



Why?



He was really good, but when he was in high school his father Joe owned a deli in my town and we used to go there to play video games. Joe used to tell us how good Keith was at football and that he was going to make it to the NFL one day. Being a big Dolphin fan I always told him make sure he gets drafted by Miami. Sure enough, it happened.



An older friend of mine played against him in high school. My friend was OL and Simms was playing DL at the time. My friend said he had never been manhandled by anyone before or after like he was by Simms. He said you could tell immediately that he was different.



Also, Terrell Buckley. Met him at a signing and he couldn't have been more friendly. Mark Ingram and Richmond Webb were there too and were polite, but not very outgoing. Buckley was the exact opposite. He couldn't stop talking. Just seemed like a really good guy.