 Your Dozen All Time Favorite Phins Players? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your Dozen All Time Favorite Phins Players?

Vaark

Vaark

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Not necessarily, but could well be who you consider the best. Also could be who you've identified with, derived the most pleasure from rooting for, vivid memories of, heroic plays, etc and so forth

Here are mine for various reasons:

Larry Czonka
Dan Marino
Mark Clayton
Cam Wake
Dwight Stephenson
Bob Kuechenberg
Olindo Mara
Jason Taylor
Zach Thomas
Jake Scott.
Crash Jensen.
Ricky Williams
Bill Stanfill


Of course a strong case can be made for the likes of Warfield, Little, Webb, Buoniconti, Duper,Griese, Kiick, Morris and many more - which only underscores how much of a drought we've suffered through for awhile!
 
Dan Marino
Jeff Cross
John Offerdahl
Dwight Stephenson
Mercury Morris
Larry Czonka
Jake Scott
Trace Armstrong
Patrick Surtain
Louis Oliver
Cam Wake
Richmond Webb
 
Rick Williams
Jason Taylor
Zach Thomas
Dan Marino
Pat Surtain
Cam Wake

Some less remembered players:
Andrew Van Ginkle
Brian Hartline
Yeremiah Bell
Paul Soliai
Reggie Bush

Lastly, the most infamous Dolphin of all time...the savior, Greg Camarillo
 
Brock Marion. And some others mentioned already like ZT and Cam Wake. Wake was so much fun to watch. You could tell he wasn't just there to collect a paycheck.
 
Vaark said:
Not necessarily, but could well be who you consider the best. Also could be who you've identified with, derived the most pleasure from rooting for, vivid memories of, heroic plays, etc and so forth

Here are mine for various reasons:

Larry Czonka
Dan Marino
Mark Clayton
Cam Wake
Dwight Stephenson
Bob Kuechenberg
Olindo Mara
Jason Taylor
Zach Thomas
Jake Scott.
Crash Jensen.
Ricky Williams
Bill Stanfill


Of course a strong case can be made for the likes of Warfield, Little, Webb, Buoniconti, Duper,Griese, Kiick, Morris and many more - which only underscores how much of a drought we've suffered through for awhile!
Click to expand...
marino, zonk, keuchenberg buonocotti, webb, little, langer, vern den herder, jake scott, dick anderson, warfield, manny fernandes, (blackwood brothers, 13 and 14)
 
I'm adding Keith Simms to the list.

Why?

He was really good, but when he was in high school his father Joe owned a deli in my town and we used to go there to play video games. Joe used to tell us how good Keith was at football and that he was going to make it to the NFL one day. Being a big Dolphin fan I always told him make sure he gets drafted by Miami. Sure enough, it happened.

An older friend of mine played against him in high school. My friend was OL and Simms was playing DL at the time. My friend said he had never been manhandled by anyone before or after like he was by Simms. He said you could tell immediately that he was different.

Also, Terrell Buckley. Met him at a signing and he couldn't have been more friendly. Mark Ingram and Richmond Webb were there too and were polite, but not very outgoing. Buckley was the exact opposite. He couldn't stop talking. Just seemed like a really good guy.
 
Grew up in the 90s so keep that in mind. These are personal favorites…..

Dan Marino
Ricky Williams
Bryan Cox
Zach Thomas
Jason Taylor
Louis Oliver
Sam Madison
Pat Surtain
OJ McDuffie
Chris Chambers
Can Wake


Olindo Mare….. yeah, a kicker! He grew up with one of my older cousins who was a big brother to me and they pretty much introduced me to soccer and taught me how to ball.
 
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