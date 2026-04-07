Your Dozen All Time Favorite Phins Players?

Vaark
Comfortably Numb
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 39,745
- Reaction score
- 65,860
- Location
- Beam Me Up Outa Here!
Not necessarily, but could well be who you consider the best. Also could be who you've identified with, derived the most pleasure from rooting for, vivid memories of, heroic plays, etc and so forth
Here are mine for various reasons:
Larry Czonka
Dan Marino
Mark Clayton
Cam Wake
Dwight Stephenson
Bob Kuechenberg
Olindo Mara
Jason Taylor
Zach Thomas
Jake Scott.
Crash Jensen.
Ricky Williams
Bill Stanfill
Of course a strong case can be made for the likes of Warfield, Little, Webb, Buoniconti, Duper,Griese, Kiick, Morris and many more - which only underscores how much of a drought we've suffered through for awhile!
Here are mine for various reasons:
Larry Czonka
Dan Marino
Mark Clayton
Cam Wake
Dwight Stephenson
Bob Kuechenberg
Olindo Mara
Jason Taylor
Zach Thomas
Jake Scott.
Crash Jensen.
Ricky Williams
Bill Stanfill
Of course a strong case can be made for the likes of Warfield, Little, Webb, Buoniconti, Duper,Griese, Kiick, Morris and many more - which only underscores how much of a drought we've suffered through for awhile!