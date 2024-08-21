Your Fantasy "Must Draft" players and general fantasy brainstroming for 2024

MrChadRico
Okay, so "My Guys" this year are....
QB: Jordan Love if Tua goes too early - he's being undervalued in ADP
RB: Derrick Henry, being taking around pick 18 and I think he will be a top 5 back in Balt.
Wr: Xavier Worthy w a late round steal and DJ Moore, The bears got Keenan Allen but he's 20 lbs over weight so he wont stay healthy for long, which also opens up good opportunity for Rome Odunze.
TE: Laporta = 2024 #1 TE
So my home league has released the draft order and I'm pick 10, on the turn so I have 11 as well.
My thoughts are, if Chase, Bijon and Amon-Ra are gone by pick 10, am I crazy for technically "reaching" for Henry and Laporta at those spots. I think Henry will be a top 5 RB and Laporta the #1 TE?
