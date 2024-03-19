Your favorite all time Dolphin wins

2002 home game against the Jets. Ending the 8 game losing streak against New York and also my first game in Miami.
Bye bye Ricky, bye bye streak.
“The catch”. Orande Gadsden doing what only he could do. Hard to imagine anyone else on the planet could make that catch.
Honorable mentions:
2005 home game against Buffalo, down 21-0 in the first, near walk off win with Chris Chambers 15 receptions and 4th down TD with 15 seconds left, in an amazing comeback. My second ever home game. What luck and I say next to JP Losmans parents for that one.
2022 comeback against the Ravens. Tua with 6 TDs.
2023 70-20 pasting of Denver.
2018 Miracle in Miami.
2007 OT win against Baltimore to avoid 0-16. This one actually be the most important. I remember praying to god before OT.