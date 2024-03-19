Your favorite all time Dolphin wins

This past season. Was prob cowboys game clinching playoffs and playing during the evening with our classic uniforms



I been a fan since 1984. So biggest win was 84 champ against Steelers but I was only in second grade.



All time. Maybe 2016 in overtime against bills to get in playoffs.



Good question. This is tough



I will say they have to have meaning. Like I loved the Miami miracle but we didn’t make playoffs. So the win must be in a playoff year.



85 against bears was special. But again only in third grade and parents made me go to bed at half time



But as adult I have to go with

Beating jets last year to clinch playoffs with Skylar. Terrible game . I think we won 11-6.

But it ended our drought to make playoffs.

Also I just lost my dog 3 weeks earlier to cancer. It really helped give me some distraction and happiness during a rough time.



Good question though.