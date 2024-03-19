 Your favorite all time Dolphin wins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your favorite all time Dolphin wins

G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
1,910
Reaction score
3,483
What’s your favorite All time Dolphin victories in your history of watching the Dolphins?
 
This past season. Was prob cowboys game clinching playoffs and playing during the evening with our classic uniforms

I been a fan since 1984. So biggest win was 84 champ against Steelers but I was only in second grade.

All time. Maybe 2016 in overtime against bills to get in playoffs.

Good question. This is tough

I will say they have to have meaning. Like I loved the Miami miracle but we didn’t make playoffs. So the win must be in a playoff year.

85 against bears was special. But again only in third grade and parents made me go to bed at half time

But as adult I have to go with
Beating jets last year to clinch playoffs with Skylar. Terrible game . I think we won 11-6.
But it ended our drought to make playoffs.
Also I just lost my dog 3 weeks earlier to cancer. It really helped give me some distraction and happiness during a rough time.

Good question though.
 
2002 home game against the Jets. Ending the 8 game losing streak against New York and also my first game in Miami.

Bye bye Ricky, bye bye streak.

“The catch”. Orande Gadsden doing what only he could do. Hard to imagine anyone else on the planet could make that catch.



Honorable mentions:

2005 home game against Buffalo, down 21-0 in the first, near walk off win with Chris Chambers 15 receptions and 4th down TD with 15 seconds left, in an amazing comeback. My second ever home game. What luck and I say next to JP Losmans parents for that one.

2022 comeback against the Ravens. Tua with 6 TDs.

2023 70-20 pasting of Denver.

2018 Miracle in Miami.

2007 OT win against Baltimore to avoid 0-16. This one actually be the most important. I remember praying to god before OT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom