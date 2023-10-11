Your favorite current dolphin player?

allsilverdreams
I love Achane.
Love his speed and ability to score on every play. I'm debating on a white throwback or the teal jersey.
I really didn't know much about him before the year. Watched some YouTube videos and was impressed. Wasn't sure he would be able to duplicate it in the big league.
He has proven me wrong.
Hopefully he comes back soon from his injury.
