I like both Weaver and Strowbridge in the 5th. Weaver apparently played the 2019 season at Boise State at 290lbs. That is way overweight. And his play and combine performance suffered. I think he's best at that 245-255 range. If he can return to his old self, Miami has a steal and perhaps the steal of the draft? I'd also think Flores will get him back on track and in tip/top shape. As for Strowbridge, he's an excellent rotational piece on a young defense. He played DT at North Carolina out of necessity. But is more of a DE and situational DL player. Miami has had a knack for finding players in the 5th round, who outperform their draft position. I think Weaver and Strowbridge are the latest players that have a good chance to do exactly that. I wouldn't be surprised if both are major contributors in their 1st year.