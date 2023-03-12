Your Favorite Miami Off Season Story… so far

AquaHawk
No fan base (or team) wants to “win the offseason“ only to turn around and get gut-punched by mediocre performance during the regular season.
That said, there’s been a lot of positive Miami storylines to consider:
A) Zach Thomas HOF selection
B) Exercising Tua’s 5th Year option
C) Hiring Vic Fangio
D) Jalen Ramsay trade
E) NFLPA Culture Study
F) The best is yet to come…
G) Nothing was impressive
H) Other
