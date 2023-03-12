Your Favorite Miami Off Season Story… so far

gofins60 said: I went with Zach Thomas HOF Selection... because it's about damn time! Click to expand...

When it comes to storylines this off-season, I would 100% agree. Been waiting way too long to see #54 get his gold jacket. That being said, the Fangio hire and Ramsey trade are certainly more relevant to the current team. Picking up Tua’s 5th year option early was also a great show of faith by our current staff.