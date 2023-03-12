 Your Favorite Miami Off Season Story… so far | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your Favorite Miami Off Season Story… so far

What’s your favorite Miami off-season story?

  • Zach Thomas HOF selection

    Votes: 6 31.6%

  • Exercising Tua’s 5th year option

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • Hiring Vic Fangio

    Votes: 8 42.1%

  • Jalen Ramsay trade

    Votes: 2 10.5%

  • NFLPA Culture Study results

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The best is yet to come…

    Votes: 2 10.5%

  • None

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    19
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
707
Reaction score
2,290
Location
Midwest
No fan base (or team) wants to “win the offseason“ only to turn around and get gut-punched by mediocre performance during the regular season.

That said, there’s been a lot of positive Miami storylines to consider:

A) Zach Thomas HOF selection
B) Exercising Tua’s 5th Year option
C) Hiring Vic Fangio
D) Jalen Ramsay trade
E) NFLPA Culture Study
F) The best is yet to come…
G) Nothing was impressive
H) Other
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
20,169
Reaction score
45,246
Location
Bahamas
I'm going with last years hire in McDaniel.

Loved the hire then and it's paying dividends again this year.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
2,074
Reaction score
4,842
Age
33
Location
New York
gofins60 said:
I went with Zach Thomas HOF Selection... because it's about damn time!
Click to expand...
When it comes to storylines this off-season, I would 100% agree. Been waiting way too long to see #54 get his gold jacket. That being said, the Fangio hire and Ramsey trade are certainly more relevant to the current team. Picking up Tua’s 5th year option early was also a great show of faith by our current staff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom