 Your favorite player we signed this off-season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your favorite player we signed this off-season?

Hard to deny Fuller. Should be without question the best.

I'll be weird and say Anthony Walker. Loved him coming out. Oodles of talent and will be indispensable on passing downs and as a reserve.
 
All good choices so far. I'm going to be different and say Smith. I have a feeling he'll have a big impact at tight end.
 
Brooks. Love defensive players who play downhill on every snap. Non stop motor and brings the lumber.
 
Fuller is a player I wasn’t expecting at a very important position so I'll go with him but also like Brooks, Smith and Brewer
 
They really haven’t signed anyone I’m not happy with. Considering the limited cap space they were able to create, I think Grier did an excellent job bringing in players to fill the many of the needs on the team.

I just hope he is able to continue to upgrade the OL, defensive line and add more help at WR and the secondary in the draft next month.
 
