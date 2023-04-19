 Your Favorite Sources for Dolphins & NFL News & Views? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your Favorite Sources for Dolphins & NFL News & Views?

This seems to be an appropriate thread for the time and I seem to be the appropriate one to put it up. :cool:

I have MANY I use:

CBS- NFL
CBS- Fantasy
CBS- local- Kimbo, etc.
PFF- NFL
PFF- Fantasy
PFF- NFL draft
NFL
ESPN
Fantasy Pros
Spotrac
OTC

Then there are those I met and am still acquainted with from being a season ticket holder on select a seat day and the charity for cancer fishing trip, along with others from working out at the UM gym and last but not least the many I met in living in South Beach most of my adult life, etc. Quite a collection and likely forgot some.

I spend 30-45 minutes morning and night, give or take by time of year, to go over what is happening with Miami as well as Fantasy as I have teams and leagues.
I tell people things in Pubs and posts that I know. However, who, where, when and why is a big multiple choice of what I have seen and heard over days and weeks. :cool:

Who do you like?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Finheaven. Seriously.

Besides the fact that we don't get access to players and the inside scoop, the posters here are amazing.

I also do like NFL Network and read whatever I can find anywhere...ESPN, the Dolphins website, NFL.com etc.
You actually can access the inside scoops and players. The little guy from google is really smart ( I have yet to stump him) and can help.
 
So Be said:
This seems to be an appropriate thread for the time and I seem to be the appropriate one to put it up. :cool:

I have MANY I use:

CBS- NFL
CBS- Fantasy
CBS- local- Kimbo, etc.
PFF- NFL
PFF- Fantasy
PFF- NFL draft
NFL
ESPN
Fantasy Pros
Spotrac
OTC

Then there are those I met and am still acquainted with from being a season ticket holder on select a seat day and the charity for cancer fishing trip, along with others from working out at the UM gym and last but not least the many I met in living in South Beach most of my adult life, etc. Quite a collection and likely forgot some.

I spend 30-45 minutes morning and night, give or take by time of year, to go over what is happening with Miami as well as Fantasy as I have teams and leagues.
I tell people things in Pubs and posts that I know. However, who, where, when and why is a big multiple choice of what I have seen and heard over days and weeks. :cool:

Who do you like?
Honestly 90% is just look at the threads on finheaven for me. There are guys on here that have found the info and posted here light years before I would find it on the world wide web thing.
 
Fantasy analyst are different from site NFL analysts and really good on skill positions to up knowledge considerably.
 
BennySwella said:
FH and facebook groups. I am on a bunch of them for multiple sports. It's just like FH, a bunch of contrarians who think they know everything.
To each their own but that would make me crazy. lol
 
So Be said:
To each their own but that would make me crazy. lol
lol it is maddening. A bunch of blowhards talking shit about everyone. Guys like Tua, Chris Grier and Austin Jackson. (The last 2 were mostly just me)
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Finheaven. Seriously.

Besides the fact that we don't get access to players and the inside scoop, the posters here are amazing.

I also do like NFL Network and read whatever I can find anywhere...ESPN, the Dolphins website, NFL.com etc.
Same
 
