Your Grade on our Draft

According to the Dolphins, they got the best WR, the best DE, and the best S in the draft. You cannot complain about the quality of the picks. Flores was beaming over DE Jaelan Phillips as he was his guy. He also showed excitement over S Jevon Holland. Grier was ecstatic over Waddle and said he had him rated as the #2 prospect in the entire draft. And, I guess you can say that TE Hunter Long is a complete TE and we have Tua's blind side protector in Eichenberg if we move him to the right side.
Waddle (B+)
Phillips (A+)
Holland (B)
Eichenberg (B-)
Hunt (B)
Coleman (C+)
Doaks (A-)
So for me it's an overall B an i'm very happy that we got my favorite Defense Player in the entire Draft.
So for me it's an overall B an i'm very happy that we got my favorite Defense Player in the entire Draft.