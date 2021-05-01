Your Grade on our Draft

According to the Dolphins, they got the best WR, the best DE, and the best S in the draft. You cannot complain about the quality of the picks. Flores was beaming over DE Jaelan Phillips as he was his guy. He also showed excitement over S Jevon Holland. Grier was ecstatic over Waddle and said he had him rated as the #2 prospect in the entire draft. And, I guess you can say that TE Hunter Long is a complete TE and we have Tua's blind side protector in Eichenberg if we move him to the right side.



Waddle (B+)

Phillips (A+)

Holland (B)

Eichenberg (B-)

Hunt (B)

Coleman (C+)

Doaks (A-)



So for me it's an overall B an i'm very happy that we got my favorite Defense Player in the entire Draft.