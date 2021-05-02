Your lack of faith in Grier is disturbing... Join the Grier Empire

juniorseau55
I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.Grier has recruited play makers, defenders, tackles, henchmen and men that will thrive in the new Grier empire. Doubters will face consequences for their betrayal.
If you are not with Grier then you are a traitor!
View attachment 75253
You have to at least admit his use of free agency has been questionable when over 4 of his 2020 free agent signings are no longer with the team. Plus, he hasn't really addressed the glaring hole at RB. Hopefully he gets it done.I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.
There is alot of hate for Grier that I don't understand.
Yeah but the good thing is he realizes the mistake and moves on right away. Not to mention the contracts being so team friendly that it doesn't hurt to move on right away. I'm fine with him bringing in players and getting rid of them right away so long as the contracts let us. In the past we would hang on to crappy free agent players and couldn't get out of their crappy contract. So that's refreshingYou have to at least admit his use of free agency has been questionable when over 4 of his 2020 free agent signings are no longer with the team. Plus, he hasn't really addressed the glaring hole at RB. Hopefully he gets it done.
it's almost as if he's been instrumental in this franchise being terrible since 2000 or something. What gives guy! Why the hate?I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.
There is alot of hate for Grier that I don't understand.