Your lack of faith in Grier is disturbing... Join the Grier Empire

BrowardDolfan said: You have to at least admit his use of free agency has been questionable when over 4 of his 2020 free agent signings are no longer with the team. Plus, he hasn't really addressed the glaring hole at RB. Hopefully he gets it done.

Yeah but the good thing is he realizes the mistake and moves on right away. Not to mention the contracts being so team friendly that it doesn't hurt to move on right away. I'm fine with him bringing in players and getting rid of them right away so long as the contracts let us. In the past we would hang on to crappy free agent players and couldn't get out of their crappy contract. So that's refreshing