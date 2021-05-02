 Your lack of faith in Grier is disturbing... Join the Grier Empire | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your lack of faith in Grier is disturbing... Join the Grier Empire

D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
739
Reaction score
240
juniorseau55 said:
Grier has recruited play makers, defenders, tackles, henchmen and men that will thrive in the new Grier empire. Doubters will face consequences for their betrayal.
If you are not with Grier then you are a traitor!

View attachment 75253
Click to expand...
I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.

There is alot of hate for Grier that I don't understand.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
40,093
Reaction score
58,437
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Grier has done good things and bad things like most GM's........but Ozzy's concerts are always good. All 22 of them that I've seen.
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Rookie
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
73
Reaction score
125
Age
47
Location
Broward County
dol-phan007 said:
I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.

There is alot of hate for Grier that I don't understand.
Click to expand...
You have to at least admit his use of free agency has been questionable when over 4 of his 2020 free agent signings are no longer with the team. Plus, he hasn't really addressed the glaring hole at RB. Hopefully he gets it done.
 
R

russdoe

Rookie
Joined
Apr 15, 2006
Messages
194
Reaction score
173
Too soon to judge the "playmakers"
I will admit I'm happy so far with the direction the team is headed.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,371
Reaction score
1,522
Location
Narnia
You can't please everybody. That's life. We finally get plaudits with the way the team is progressing and we still get slated from within. Time will tell.
I've been a Fin fan since I was 14. I'm now 50 and I havnt seen jack regarding Dolphins getting success (love Marino yrs) in the last 20yrs. These negative vibe merchants slating the team come across of 'win now'. Really? Patience is a virtue.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
732
Reaction score
706
Location
Minnesota
BrowardDolfan said:
You have to at least admit his use of free agency has been questionable when over 4 of his 2020 free agent signings are no longer with the team. Plus, he hasn't really addressed the glaring hole at RB. Hopefully he gets it done.
Click to expand...
Yeah but the good thing is he realizes the mistake and moves on right away. Not to mention the contracts being so team friendly that it doesn't hurt to move on right away. I'm fine with him bringing in players and getting rid of them right away so long as the contracts let us. In the past we would hang on to crappy free agent players and couldn't get out of their crappy contract. So that's refreshing
 
P

Phinz013

Rookie
Joined
May 2, 2021
Messages
3
Reaction score
4
Age
50
Location
Miami
Have we EVER in the history of GMs had a universally loved GM???? It is what it is - Im happy with Griers decisions.......for now
 
F

FinFaninSeattle

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 30, 2019
Messages
123
Reaction score
120
Age
46
Location
Bothell
dol-phan007 said:
I agree, he has done a good job so far rebuilding this team. Drafting, free agents and making trades.

There is alot of hate for Grier that I don't understand.
Click to expand...
it's almost as if he's been instrumental in this franchise being terrible since 2000 or something. What gives guy! Why the hate?
 
