Your Prognostication Now?

Charlie Rivers
A look ahead...
Raiders (2-7) @ home
Patriots (3-7) @ home
Packers (6-3) AWAY
Jets (3-7) @ home
Texans (6-4) AWAY
49ers (5-4) @ home
Browns (2-7) AWAY
Jets (3-7) AWAY
With the remaining games set (record-wise) this week, which games do you see us win and which games do you see us drop?
With that, what will be our final record in your (NOW) prognostication; if key players remain injury free?
