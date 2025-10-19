 Your QB of preference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your QB of preference

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Messages
4,573
Reaction score
7,709
Location
NYC
It's officially official. The season is a tankathon. Tua is done. McDaniel is done. Grier is done. All eyes towards the future. So who do you want? I'm curious to try and get a consensus. Sellers? Mendoza? Moore? Someone else?

I'm a Sellers guy. I get he's raw, but I think we should prioritize talent over everything when it comes to the QB position right now. He has elite speed and an elite arm, and he's worth developing/sitting for a year if necessary (I also understand he could chose to stay another year at school).

I don't want a "point-guard" or "distributor". I want elite physical traits.

Maybe I'm in the minority. What do y'all see?
 
I dont watch a ton of college football.

The LSU kid and Sellers don't impress me.

I guess the Indiana or Oregon QBs would be my vote, but this opinion comes wirh very little knowledge.

All I know is Arch Manning is NOT it.
 
Ryan1973 said:
Ya but I'm not willing to take that chance.
Click to expand...
But when have we ever taken a chance on an athletic freak at the QB position? I can't remember a time.

We haven't had a single QB since Marino that was overly impressive from a physical trait perspective. It's time to take that swing IMO.
 
I'm okay with Sellers or Mendoza at this point, it's going to be hard to assess Sellers as the season goes they fired the Oline coach midseason the play has been so bad.
 
LoneyROY7 said:
But when have we ever taken a chance on an athletic freak at the QB position? I can't remember a time.

We haven't had a single QB since Marino that was overly impressive from a physical trait perspective. It's time to take that swing IMO.
Click to expand...
Physical traits at QB doesn't mean that QB will be any good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom