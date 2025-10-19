Your QB of preference

It's officially official. The season is a tankathon. Tua is done. McDaniel is done. Grier is done. All eyes towards the future. So who do you want? I'm curious to try and get a consensus. Sellers? Mendoza? Moore? Someone else?
I'm a Sellers guy. I get he's raw, but I think we should prioritize talent over everything when it comes to the QB position right now. He has elite speed and an elite arm, and he's worth developing/sitting for a year if necessary (I also understand he could chose to stay another year at school).
I don't want a "point-guard" or "distributor". I want elite physical traits.
Maybe I'm in the minority. What do y'all see?
