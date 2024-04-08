Your Surprise Pick for Miami?

In most draft cycles, we as fans have a pretty good idea who Miami is going to take. Usually, all we have to do is look at the 22 starters and see where the holes are.



Guard is a pretty glaring weakness, but Grier could wait until round two. Defense tackle may no longer be a huge need with so many signings there. A third wide receiver? A safety? A quarterback?



So, what is a surprise pick you can see at 21, or perhaps with a trade down?



I'm going with Nate Wiggins or Cooper Dejean. Pittsburgh might take one, and Miami the other.



Why corner? Ramsey and Fuller are both 30. Smith is unproven. More importantly, these are potentially really good players at a premium position and Grier has always put a huge emphasis on the secondary.



Wiggins has rare speed and athleticism, covering a lot of ground. Despite being on the smaller side (weight-wise), he is competitive.



Dejean fits the good football player description, gives you the versatility of being able to play safety, and is a really good special teams contributor.



Your surprise pick?