Your Surprise Pick for Miami?

In most draft cycles, we as fans have a pretty good idea who Miami is going to take. Usually, all we have to do is look at the 22 starters and see where the holes are.

Guard is a pretty glaring weakness, but Grier could wait until round two. Defense tackle may no longer be a huge need with so many signings there. A third wide receiver? A safety? A quarterback?

So, what is a surprise pick you can see at 21, or perhaps with a trade down?

I'm going with Nate Wiggins or Cooper Dejean. Pittsburgh might take one, and Miami the other.

Why corner? Ramsey and Fuller are both 30. Smith is unproven. More importantly, these are potentially really good players at a premium position and Grier has always put a huge emphasis on the secondary.

Wiggins has rare speed and athleticism, covering a lot of ground. Despite being on the smaller side (weight-wise), he is competitive.

Dejean fits the good football player description, gives you the versatility of being able to play safety, and is a really good special teams contributor.

Your surprise pick?
 
I think WR (or TE) would be a shocker for me.

I see OT (who can kick in at G as a rookie) as the most likely scenario. If the right CB is there, I could imagine that happening given exactly what the OP describes.

I just don't see us picking a R1 WR given what we already have (plus the depth available in R2 and R3) but it's only position that seems both worthy of a R1 pick while also somewhat imaginable given that Tyreek or Waddle are probably gone after '24 or '25.
 
I just don't see the value in using our 1st rounder on a guy to keep Cam Smith company on the bench.

Were in a Superbowl window. I just think a rookie corner gives us nothing next year.

I understand your point, our DBs are getting older but I'm personally just over spending resources on corners. Over the last 20 years, Corner is probably the one position group you can point too and say, "We've been good at this position for 20 years" and it's cost us a fortune in Cap space and a fortune in draft picks and what have we won in the last 20 years?

Jack ****!
 
Also, saying Grier drafting a Corner is surprising to you, is making me slowly die from irony.

The only 1st or 2nd round pick Grier has made in the last 1080 days has been a Corner who's currently sitting at "total draft bust" status.
 
Cooper Dejean
Brian Thomas Jr


With a trade down

Kris Jenkins
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
Cynthia Freelund had Miami taking Coleman in one of her mocks.

I wouldn't like the pick at 21, but I do see his value for Miami. He is a physical receiver who wins those 50/50 and could be a terrific redzone threat.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Cynthia Freelund had Miami taking Coleman in one of her mocks.

I wouldn't like the pick at 21, but I do see his value for Miami. He is a physical receiver who wins those 50/50 and could be a terrific redzone threat.
i would hate the Coleman pick at 21. He is way too slow he ran a 4.61 at the combine.

The only WR I would take in round 1 is Thomas.
 
