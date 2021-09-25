Your upset picks this week

KingHydra
Steelers are giving 3. I like the Bengals to cover and even possibly win. Big Ben is seriously banged up and Bengals look solid.
The Chargers are a bit of an oddity for me. They are suffering from poor ownership, boycotting fans and $25 million in unspent cap. Yet, they stay in the game. I pick the Chargers to cover 7 points the Chiefs are giving.
Who do you pick to upset this week?
