 Your upset picks this week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your upset picks this week

KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
1,922
Reaction score
4,697
Location
West Palm Beach
Steelers are giving 3. I like the Bengals to cover and even possibly win. Big Ben is seriously banged up and Bengals look solid.

The Chargers are a bit of an oddity for me. They are suffering from poor ownership, boycotting fans and $25 million in unspent cap. Yet, they stay in the game. I pick the Chargers to cover 7 points the Chiefs are giving.

Who do you pick to upset this week?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom