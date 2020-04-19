You're Miami Dolphins Mount Rushmore (Current or past memebrs of the team only)

List fourbplayers you would put on your Miami Dolphins version of Mount Rushmore.

I would go with:
  • Dan Marino
  • Larry Csonka
  • Mark Duper
  • Jason Taylor

You can list why if you'd like to but it is not needed. This is just meant to be fun.

Edit: Since people seem to need things spelled out for them. This includes CUURENT or PAST Miami Dolphins players. Not potential players that may be drafted by the team.
 
Also to go along with this I’d have a Statue of Liberty with the face of John Denney.
 
