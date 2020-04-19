You're Miami Dolphins Mount Rushmore (Current or past memebrs of the team only)

Dan Marino

Larry Csonka

Mark Duper

Jason Taylor

List fourbplayers you would put on your Miami Dolphins version of Mount Rushmore.I would go with:You can list why if you'd like to but it is not needed. This is just meant to be fun.Edit: Since people seem to need things spelled out for them. This includes CUURENT or PAST Miami Dolphins players. Not potential players that may be drafted by the team.