“You’re more worried about the O line than we are”

With good reason, as it turns out.

I dunno, maybe we’ll get lucky and this will bite him in the ass. That would be OK. We are all wishing for it.

I started a thread about why does everybody want to tank.

Yeah, the answer is obvious. We need to.

Sort of. My logic remains.

I have zero faith in McNugget or Grier building a team.

IF we can these load banks and get a new GM and HC before the draft, maybe.

Guys, been chasing this team since 1976. These last 20+ years have been a nightmare.

I apologized to my son this evening. I got the Dolphin fever from my father, and in turn passed it to my boys. They’ve never seen the Dolphins do anything but suck.

Misery.

And worse, I doubt Ross will do much, other than get drunk with Marino, who is probably getting tired of drinking with Ross.
 
I don’t think Jones blocked anyone last night. Dude was stumbling around off balance and never near a defender.
 
