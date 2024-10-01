“You’re more worried about the O line than we are”

multistage
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2015
- Messages
- 1,669
- Reaction score
- 3,286
- Location
- Northwest Iowa
With good reason, as it turns out.
I dunno, maybe we’ll get lucky and this will bite him in the ass. That would be OK. We are all wishing for it.
I started a thread about why does everybody want to tank.
Yeah, the answer is obvious. We need to.
Sort of. My logic remains.
I have zero faith in McNugget or Grier building a team.
IF we can these load banks and get a new GM and HC before the draft, maybe.
Guys, been chasing this team since 1976. These last 20+ years have been a nightmare.
I apologized to my son this evening. I got the Dolphin fever from my father, and in turn passed it to my boys. They’ve never seen the Dolphins do anything but suck.
Misery.
And worse, I doubt Ross will do much, other than get drunk with Marino, who is probably getting tired of drinking with Ross.
I dunno, maybe we’ll get lucky and this will bite him in the ass. That would be OK. We are all wishing for it.
I started a thread about why does everybody want to tank.
Yeah, the answer is obvious. We need to.
Sort of. My logic remains.
I have zero faith in McNugget or Grier building a team.
IF we can these load banks and get a new GM and HC before the draft, maybe.
Guys, been chasing this team since 1976. These last 20+ years have been a nightmare.
I apologized to my son this evening. I got the Dolphin fever from my father, and in turn passed it to my boys. They’ve never seen the Dolphins do anything but suck.
Misery.
And worse, I doubt Ross will do much, other than get drunk with Marino, who is probably getting tired of drinking with Ross.