"You're Only as Good as Your Third Receiver "

SF Dolphin Fan

I heard one of the announcers say that this weekend. The games are starting to blend, but I think it was Tony Romo or Troy Aikman.

Think about that for a second. Miami's third wide receiver on most Sundays was Hollins, Ford, Wilson? Heck, the Dolphins second option was Hollins in some games.

Look at the skill positions of the teams in the final four and it becomes apparent that this should be Miami's focus.
 
NBP81
Its so blatantly obvious...
 
traptses
I absolutely agree. Every good team has multiple receiving options.

Bengals- Chase, Higgins, Boyd
Rams- Beckham, Kupp, Jefferson
Bucs- Godwin, Evans, Brown (kinda)
Chiefs- Hill, Hardman, Watkins, Pringle
Dolphins- Waddle, Parker……. Bowden?

Adding a receiver or 2 has to be a priority
 
Arthurtrahan2004
That and OL. Ours was terrible for the most part this season both pass and run blocking. Any team can get by with a lower round running back so long as they have a decent OL
 
chea
Not sure how anyone can watch those games and think our skill positions are good enough

Definitely want to at least sign one and draft one

@DPhinz_DPhinz mentioned Cedrick Wilson as a possible guy to add. Won’t break the bank, but was a solid option for Dak this year
 
NBP81
2 at the very least
 
Ryan1973

Very true! I would say the Chiefs don't even have that good of a #2 receiver. They don't have much outside of Hill at that position.They badly need an upgrade.
 
Andyman

Miami’s skill players outside of Waddle, Gesicki every four games and Parker twice a year are abysmal. You only need see the YAC these players got on the weekend and yards after contact to appreciate it. Waddle is the only YAC on the team. These QBs are dumping passes off that go for 40 yds.
 
Andyman

Kelce counts and he’s a stud. Hardman has lots of moments but it’s true that it’s far easier for a good D to cover two guys than three good ones.
 
