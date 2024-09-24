 You're the owner.... Who would you replace Chris Grier with? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You're the owner.... Who would you replace Chris Grier with?

That's the part I really know nothing about. Who tends to become a GM? On some teams they get a former "smart" player who does an amazing job. I'd gladly take Dwight Stephenson, but he's already 66 (far too old for the modern world 🤣).

Grier started as a scout and I have zero confidence in all our current scouts, but other teams seem to get good players.

But I'll do it for just $450k next year. OL. THAT'S IT BABY!
 
GM is not an especially important position. Head coach is the one who makes a significant difference.
 
Aquapride2 said:
GM is not an especially important position. Head coach is the one who makes a significant difference.
Click to expand...
Haha. GMs hire the damn HC. Ross and you must have the same thought process. Who cares about hiring a good GM, it not like.he doesn't run the whole show.
 
Got damn I already answered this question like 20 tines!! Lol. Look no farther than Andy Weidl, assistant GM for the pittsburg steelers. He builds a team the right way. Look him up and see his philosophy on the ol and dl
 
