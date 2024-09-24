You're the owner.... Who would you replace Chris Grier with?

xSxPxHx
Manager
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2007
- Messages
- 2,759
- Reaction score
- 2,292
- Location
- Los Angeles
Just curious on names you all have for CG repalcement?
Haha. GMs hire the damn HC. Ross and you must have the same thought process. Who cares about hiring a good GM, it not like.he doesn't run the whole show.GM is not an especially important position. Head coach is the one who makes a significant difference.
Mike Borgonzi for the Chiefs. Complete opposite of Grier. You listen speak, you realize how bad Grier is.Whoever is assisting Brett Veach or Howie Roseman
And I