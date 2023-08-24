 YouTube to announce student pricing for Sunday Ticket!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

YouTube to announce student pricing for Sunday Ticket!!!

They have a help page up about how to get it, but the link they refer to enroll isn’t available yet.

I called YouTube support and they were utterly confused. They kept repeating the instructions on their help page
 
laxcoach said:
I read that you should wait until 8/29.
 
Damn already paid.

Ready for my nephews and nieces next year. Can’t use my son for another decade+ 😭
 
