Zach Charbonnet 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Fantasy Football scouting; 40-yard dash and Combine, Dynasty outlook
The UCLA star's deep speed isn't special but some of his other skills are
I am a Fantasy Fanatic in addition to the Dolphins and this is a fantasy evaluation but identical to the NFL. Great job by the CBS crew here in the best run down I have seen on Charbonnet.
Scouting report
Strengths
- Contact balance. When it comes to contact balance, Charbonnet possesses arguably the best in the class. This is his defining trait and trump card. When he's running outside of the tackle box and ends up on the sideline, he more times than not ends each play upright rather than on the ground. In between the tackles, he routinely bounces off first contact.
- Short area burst is evident. Although Charbonnet is not a burner and doesn't have straight-line speed that will translate to home runs at the NFL level, he has plenty of quick acceleration.
- Charbonnet is a bowling ball in the red zone and uses his creativity (with a plan to always cut back and get vertical) to make him a weapon not just from within the five but also within the 10-yard line. He will translate to a red zone threat immediately and that makes him Fantasy relevant on most teams right away.
- Charbonnet forces missed tackles in the open field at a high rate and is at his best when forcing the end man on the line of scrimmage (overhang defender) in the wrong direction to create extra yardage.
- Natural hands catcher of the football. Charbonnet learned to be a receiving back in Chip Kelly's offensive system that used him on screens, swing passes, flares and arrow routes. He made several impressive hands catches including one that was thrown behind him and forced him to flip his shoulders and still make the catch (with his hands rather than letting it come into his body).
- Incredibly productive at the collegiate level -- averaged 7.0 yards per carry on 1,359 rushing yards in 2022.
- Explosive athlete -- as evidenced by his elite postings in the vertical and broad jumps at the Combine and you see it on tape when he's in space or trying to get through a crease.
- Can accelerate from 0-to-60 fast to get through a crease -- elite testing in the 10-yard split with 1.54 seconds flat.
- Breaks tackles at a high rate in large part due to always having a plan in the open field. He sets up defenders well to create broken tackles.
- Plenty of moves and variety in his arsenal -- Charbonnet uses a stiff arm when he needs to but does an excellent job positioning his lower half to shake off tackles and/or create forced missed tackles.
- Has experience as a bell cow/foundational back plus the passing down chops to play all three downs at the NFL level as one of the rare workhorse types in this class.
Concerns
- Straight-line long speed and home run upside is not in the cards for Charbonnet. Although he ran a much better 40-yard dash than expected at 214 pounds (4.53), that isn't quite the number you need to break off long runs at the NFL level. And even at UCLA, he was often tracked down on longer runs.
- Although Charbonnet has the natural hands and athletic traits to be a great receiving back, he doesn't have much experience running a full route tree. He was mostly used on swing passes, flares and screens in the receiving game.
- Charbonnet benefited from an excellent blocking scheme and well-executed blocks within the scheme. It was a very power/gap-heavy blocking scheme.
Stats breakdown
|G
|Att
|RuYds
|Avg
|TD
|Rec
|ReYds
|Avg
|TD
|2022
|10
|195
|1359
|7.0
|14
|37
|321
|8.7
|0
|2021
|12
|203
|1137
|5.6
|13
|24
|197
|8.2
|0
|2020
|5
|19
|124
|6.5
|1
|6
|41
|6.8
|0
|Career
|40
|566
|3346
|5.9
|39
|75
|589
|7.9
|8
Advanced stats to know
- His 145 rushing first downs/touchdowns since 2021 led all Power Five players, per Pro Football Focus.
- 806 yards after contact, 13th-most, per PFF.
- 122 forced missed tackles over the last two seasons -- third-most, per PFF.
- 26 carries of 15-plus yards in 2022 -- fifth-most, per PFF.