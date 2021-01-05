 Zach Makes it as a finalist for the HOF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zach Makes it as a finalist for the HOF

Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The linebacker was named NFL All-Pro five times and selected to seven Pro Bowls
“I am humbled and honored to have my name again be among the finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Thomas said. "Just being in the conversation, I feel like I won. Coming from a small town in Texas and getting this far is bigger than I ever allowed myself to dream. The game was my life for 28 years and I enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
 
Still have his jersey hanging in my closet. I wore 54 all through modified, jv and varsity football. Hope he finally gets in.
 
If only the voters would realize just how awesome ZT really was. He should have been in a long time ago, but fingers crossed that he gets in this time. ZT, you deserve it!
 
He was amazing! But like Tua(sorry hard to do it) he wasn’t the biggest or fastest or strongest so that immediately puts him at odd with the perception of what a HOF LB should be.

Most think LB and they see Ray Lewis, Urlacher etc. Not ZT!

Most think Qb and think Herbert, Wentz, Elway Big stature, Big arm!
 
