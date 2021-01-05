Zach Makes it as a finalist for the HOF

Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 The linebacker was named NFL All-Pro five times and selected to seven Pro Bowls

“I am humbled and honored to have my name again be among the finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Thomas said. "Just being in the conversation, I feel like I won. Coming from a small town in Texas and getting this far is bigger than I ever allowed myself to dream. The game was my life for 28 years and I enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”