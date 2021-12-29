Zach Sieler Appreciation Thread

dolfan91
That’s highway robbery…damn good get.Was a great pick up by our front office. We have him on the books for $2.5M and $3.2M (cap hits) in 2022 and 2023.
I've seen him show up against legit o-lines....He went out on Monday night and destroyed a depleted Saints offensive line. He broke through on several occasions, to pressure Book. I'm so happy for this guy. He's what make the NFL so much fun.