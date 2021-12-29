 Zach Sieler Appreciation Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zach Sieler Appreciation Thread

Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,469
Reaction score
2,482
yeah he definitely doesn't get talked about enough around here like he deserves. I also share the same passion as he does for the outdoors, hes been on a few hunting shows on the outdoor channel.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,987
Reaction score
3,091
Location
Canada
Sieler is a monster out there: week in, week out. High character guy to boot. He's an integral part of this defensive front. Phillips, Ogbah, Wilkins, Seiler, Davis. It's so important to keep that core together moving forward.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,423
Reaction score
5,117
Location
San Antonio
We’ve quietly put together a very solid defensive interior. If they can improve their run stopping just a little, they’ll be fearsome.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,245
Reaction score
6,066
Sieler is another good move by Grier...

He's being coached up to this level because he's a defensive player. If he was an olineman...God help him. He's splashing around the 12 foot are with no swim instructors.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,814
Reaction score
17,036
Location
New Jersey
He went out on Monday night and destroyed a depleted Saints offensive line. He broke through on several occasions, to pressure Book. I'm so happy for this guy. He's what make the NFL so much fun.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,245
Reaction score
6,066
dolfan91 said:
He went out on Monday night and destroyed a depleted Saints offensive line. He broke through on several occasions, to pressure Book. I'm so happy for this guy. He's what make the NFL so much fun.
Click to expand...
I've seen him show up against legit o-lines....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom