Zach Thomas Canton Induction Weekend three weeks out

FSUDoles
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2004
- Messages
- 404
- Reaction score
- 1,135
- Location
- Lauderdale by the Sea
We’re flying up August 3rd from FLL and we’re coming back home August 6th. We’re hitting the Hall of Fame Museum Tour Friday the 4th and have our Induction Ceremony tickets secured for Saturday the 5th. This will be our first trip to Akron/Canton area, so if there are any suggestions, i.e. Bars, Breweries, Restaurants or Dolphin get togethers in the Canton vicinity, please share if you would. Looking forward to seeing other Dolphin fans up there for this ridiculously overdue celebration of ZT’s Career/Induction. Fins Up!