Zach Thomas Canton Induction Weekend three weeks out

FSUDoles

FSUDoles

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 21, 2004
Messages
404
Reaction score
1,135
Location
Lauderdale by the Sea
We're flying up August 3rd from FLL and we're coming back home August 6th. We're hitting the Hall of Fame Museum Tour Friday the 4th and have our Induction Ceremony tickets secured for Saturday the 5th. This will be our first trip to Akron/Canton area, so if there are any suggestions, i.e. Bars, Breweries, Restaurants or Dolphin get togethers in the Canton vicinity, please share if you would. Looking forward to seeing other Dolphin fans up there for this ridiculously overdue celebration of ZT's Career/Induction. Fins Up!

 
Mission BBQ is supposed to be really good.

I don't really care about anything else when traveling. :sxy:
 
