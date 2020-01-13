Zach Thomas HOF thread

Zach Thomas reacts to being named 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas reacts to being named 2020 Pro Football HOF Finalist.

This guy needs to not only be in the HOF but Ross needs to throw whatever money he needs to and get this guy to coach up the defense or the very least Linebackers.. Guy was a Genius and I really liked that he gave Tim Bowens a shoutout because that was one of the most underappreciated DT's ever who should be a HOF candidate but probrably won't be because DT's don't put up gawdy stats normally.Man just watching the video you get a sense of how smart this guy is and the amount of study that made him successful.. he would make a hell of a coach,