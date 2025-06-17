Zach Wilson I Still Don't Get It - Ewers Maybe?

phinsforlife
Snippet below on what Zach Wilson is doing in camp so far and why. This is what I never understood. The Dolphins offense is very different from Zach Wilson's skill set and style of play. It seemed to me like they were trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. This rarely works, and if it does, it takes time. I could understand drafting a high potential rookie with this profile as a 3rd QB, but I do not understand signing a backup with this profile. The job of the backup is to win games now, not in two to three years, after they develop and learn the system. It appears they really are asking Zach Wilson to do things entirely differently than he has, when he wasn't even good at doing it his way. Maybe Quinn Ewers is more cut out to play this way, I do not know enough. But I still struggle with the choice of Zach Wilson as the backup, assuming our goal was to win games if Tua gets hurt. For the now, I still think there were many better choices of backup.
