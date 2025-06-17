 Zach Wilson I Still Don't Get It - Ewers Maybe? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zach Wilson I Still Don't Get It - Ewers Maybe?

Snippet below on what Zach Wilson is doing in camp so far and why. This is what I never understood. The Dolphins offense is very different from Zach Wilson's skill set and style of play. It seemed to me like they were trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. This rarely works, and if it does, it takes time. I could understand drafting a high potential rookie with this profile as a 3rd QB, but I do not understand signing a backup with this profile. The job of the backup is to win games now, not in two to three years, after they develop and learn the system. It appears they really are asking Zach Wilson to do things entirely differently than he has, when he wasn't even good at doing it his way. Maybe Quinn Ewers is more cut out to play this way, I do not know enough. But I still struggle with the choice of Zach Wilson as the backup, assuming our goal was to win games if Tua gets hurt. For the now, I still think there were many better choices of backup.

New Dolphins backup quarterback Zach Wilson threw three interceptions and two near-interceptions during the two minicamp practice sessions last week. But Wilson offered context afterward, what served as perspective that should ease some of the concerns about the flurry of turnovers. Wilson is working on throwing how the Dolphins want him to throw, even if it leads to practice picks. “When I first got here, it was trying to find completions, trying to do how I normally play ball,” he said. “But here, it’s ‘No, we throw into space with time and anticipation’ [and] truly trust what they’re asking the quarterback position to do. “You see Tua [Tagovailoa] do it all the time. You almost need to say to yourself, ‘OK I’m going to throw this ball with absolute conviction and I trust they will be where they need to be and I’ll learn from the mistakes.’ As I get used to it, that’s almost more important to me [during minicamp] than trying to get completions.” Wilson noted that he threw an interception Tuesday “because somebody came out a little flatter than I was anticipating, but I ripped it with conviction. The ball sailed over his head. That’s the trust factor. Now I know he is going to run the route a little flatter and I still have to throw in that timing. If I had waited, maybe I still would have completed it. “But that’s not what this offense is asking. [What coaches are asking] is throw it on time in the scheme so these fast guys we have can catch it and get some yards after the catch.” Though Wilson’s career has been disappointing for a No. 2 overall pick, he said this is the first time in his career where coaches have told him he’s throwing late at times. Mike McDaniel, asked about Wilson last week, said that’s a common proclivity for quarterbacks who have strong arms, like Wilson does. “I’ve never been told before at past places, ‘hey you’re late.’ But here it’s an entire step above and with good reason. They want these balls out before our guys get to whatever their landmarks are because we are throwing to speed... Sometimes I’ll go to the right guy but it isn’t fast enough. From a coaching standpoint, that’s not a good rep.” Wilson has thrown 25 interceptions (compared with 23 touchdowns) in 35 games, so reasons for concern are valid. But at least there was a method behind the flurry of turnovers and near-turnovers last week.

Wilson may not work out and be the guy we all saw in NY, but basing that opinion on his first couple of throws in the preseason to WR’s he’s never played with in an offense he’s never played in is just dumb.
 
It’s way too early to be evaluating him yet. Wait until training camp, after he gets way more reps. Not saying he’s going to be good or bad, just saying sample size isn’t big enough to evaluate in this scheme yet.
 
Well didn’t Chad say it was the best signing off of season ? That tells me all I need to know.
 
Here’s the thing:

Zach Wilson is 2-1/2 years older than Joe Burrow when he was drafted.

Read that again.

Zach Wilson wasn’t 2-1/2 years older when he was drafted than Joe Burrow was when he was drafted.

Zach Wilson is 2-1/2 years older right now. Today.

Joe Burrow was drafted over five years ago. But he was mostly a finished product, and an excellent one.

Zach Wilson wasn’t. He was incredibly raw out of BYU. He had insane arm talent and was put into a very bad offensive situation.

Interestingly, the offense he was in at BYU isn’t too much different than the basics of a Shanahan offense.

Also…you might want to look at the Bevell connection.
 
Kyndig said:
It’s way too early to be evaluating him yet. Wait until training camp, after he gets way more reps. Not saying he’s going to be good or bad, just saying sample size isn’t big enough to evaluate in this scheme yet.
that point is fair. but that also wasn't the point of the op and what the article points out. zach wilson has to learn an entirely new way of playing football. sure there is a chance he figures it out, and is good this year, but that math isn't good. isn't it a much higher probability bet to sign a backup that is already familiar with how to play this way, assuming you view the role of the backup as being best positioned to win games this year?
 
Said it when we signed him, he doesn't fit this offense at all. Wilson and Tua are almost complete opposites in terms of their strengths and weaknesses. Last season we saw what happens when we have a backup QB with different skills sets as Tua and how drastically we have to change our offense. There were definitely better backup QB options that have similar skills sets as Tua and that would fit this offense better than Zach Wilson.
 
