Zayne Anderson Special Teams Highlights | Welcome to the Miami Dolphins

Thanks Mike! Once again, as I said in another thread, he's a very good tackler. I watched a different highlight video last night that showed him making a tackle for a loss against Detroit. The thing that stuck out to me was the situation. It was third and inches with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter of a 31 - 31 TNF game, and Detroit was in easy field goal range. You don't play just Special Teams guys in that spot where you need to make a stop to preserve time. Hafley trusted him to be on the field in that moment. Maybe he is more than just a gunner on kicking plays for the Fins.