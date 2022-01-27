Zero Sense Of urgency On Coaching Selection

Fin-Loco
Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 15,415
- Reaction score
- 38,603
- Location
- The United Federation of Locolandia!
Next Week we have second interviews. What are we waiting for unless it's McDaniel? The Senior Bowl is next weekend. I don't want to see us rush to a decision but next week we have second interviews and two of the three aren't playing this weekend? Dilly Dallying thorough it isn't going to make it a better option. Still hoping we're just biding time until Harbaugh signs on the dotted line...