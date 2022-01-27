 Zero Sense Of urgency On Coaching Selection | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zero Sense Of urgency On Coaching Selection

Fin-Loco

Next Week we have second interviews. What are we waiting for unless it's McDaniel? The Senior Bowl is next weekend. I don't want to see us rush to a decision but next week we have second interviews and two of the three aren't playing this weekend? Dilly Dallying thorough it isn't going to make it a better option. Still hoping we're just biding time until Harbaugh signs on the dotted line...
 
Bartowboy

It does seem to make sense that McDaniel is their top choice. The other 2 candidates are free to sign right now, it’s McDaniel who’s team is still in it so the hiring would have to wait until the 9era lose. I completely agree with the fact you’d ideally like your staff to be put together by senior bowl, but I’m having a difficult time seeing that happening at this point.
 
circumstances

if McDaniel is in the running, you want to get that second interview.

if it can't happen until next week, so be it.

gotta do that due diligence.
 
67Stang

It could be anything, maybe Harbaugh needs some time. I read the GM's being selected by other teams is effecting coaching choices as well. There are also 4 teams still playing football.
 
Fin-Loco

Bartowboy said:
It does seem to make sense that McDaniel is their top choice. The other 2 candidates are free to sign right now, it’s McDaniel who’s team is still in it so the hiring would have to wait until the 9era lose. I completely agree with the fact you’d ideally like your staff to be put together by senior bowl, but I’m having a difficult time seeing that happening at this point.
The staff? No way. They'll be lucky at their mercurial velocity to be announcing the HC by end of next week. The issue is that the music is going to stop on some of these other options and they only had a short interview with McDaniel. So if they wait and he either A doesn't want it or B isn't the guy they thought after further interview, what do they do then unless Harbaugh or Pederson suddenly want it?
 
