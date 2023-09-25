Zimms Grades let's guess

JamesWsenior
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2023
- Messages
- 3,308
- Reaction score
- 8,079
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Bangkok
You can read. Have at it before Mach deletes it lol
Sorry Mach, I assumed it was u who deleted the Annihilation poll. Maybe it was Danny? LolWTF....
Neither......Sorry Mach, I assumed it was u who deleted the Annihilation poll. Maybe it was Danny? Lol
Ohhh the plot thickens. Is Loco a FH spook incognito? LolNeither......
I can't divulge the workings of the inner sanitarium, but have you ever seen @Fin-Loco and Jason Bourne at the same time?Ohhh the plot thickens. Is Loco a FH spook incognito? Lol