Zim’s Grade For The Game: Week 3 Edition

Ummmmm….. What the **** was that?? Embarrassing? Doesn’t cover it. Humiliating? Doesn’t cover it. Humbling? Doesn’t cover it. We didn’t play that poorly in preseason. The really sad thing is our defense played well enough to win that game. All we needed was a competent QB, a competent HC and play caller and an OL that was at least below average. Unfortunately, what we got was a QB that should never be allowed to put on an NFL jersey again, A HC that has lost the team and an OL that would get dominated by any decent D-1 team in the country. By the way…See if you can figure out the theme for my post. On to the grades:



QB’s — F : Do I even have to type this out? Thompson should be cut. Now. He’s not even serviceable behind center. Boyle is a joke and Grier should be fired for even signing him. The sad part is….For his career he has 4 TD’s with 12 picks. I’m gonna say he’s proven he can’t perform on this level. Again I ask….Why was he even signed?



RB’s — C - : Here’s the crazy thing… Achane and Wright are actually playing good ball. Just imagine if they had an OL that could actually move someone out of their way. All I can say is what a waste of talent. Sad.



TE’s — F : Have we seen enough of Julian “Yellow Flag” Hill yet? I’m pretty sure he’s holding when he gets on the bus to go to the stadium on Sundays. Durham Smythe has literally fallen off a cliff this year. The sad thing is Jonnu Smith is actually playing well. We just don’t have a QB that can get him the ball.



WR’s — C - : Talking about a waste of talent…This group is the epitome of that. While Tyreek didn’t have his best game ever, I get the feeling he had given up a little. The sad thing is Waddle actually played well. The problem with these guys is they don’t have a QB that can get them the ball and they don’t have an OL that can give any QB the time or confidence enough to get them the ball.



OL — F : So…Let me get this straight. Our offensive game plan is built around running the ball.Yet our GM has put an undersized center and 2 guards that couldn’t block Stephen Hawking on the field. What’s even worse, we have a LT that gets hurt drinking Gatorade on the sideline and a RT that is reverting to his 2022 level of play. BUT WAIT….It gets worse!! Our illustrious GM LAUGHS ABOUT IT! Are you still laughing clown?? Well…We aren’t. Sad.



DL — C + : This grade was really earned by Zach Sieler. Honestly, it was his best game as a Dolphin. He was literally everywhere. I thought Campbell played decent as well. Sadly, they were gashed in the running game a little too much. They also didn’t get pressure consistently enough. Regardless, this unit was hurt by the below average play by our Linebackers and no help from an Offense that was nonexistent.



LB’s — D : I thought Phillips had a good game. He even dropped into coverage on a TE and had a PBU. Sadly, our MLB’s were run over and provided little help. While not a failing grade, they definitely need to step up. The really sad part is…We still could have won the game…. If only….Awwww **** it.



DB’s — C - : Dropped a few coverages. It’s sad to see Holland’s play drop off… But give credit to these guys….They held their own overall. We could have won this game if the offense could have done anything.



ST’s — F : Crossman Sucks. Period. He should have been fired last year. How many penalties did we have on ST’s? What a joke. Every Kicker in the league makes 50 yarders look like 30 yarders…..except Sanders. He’s WAY over paid. The sad part is Bailey is our current team MVP. That’s really sad.



Coaching and GM — F : Huge F. Can we as a community come up with a grade lower than F? Please? If we do…I am going to permanently assign it to Grier. I have never been a fan of his. And now… I am his mortal enemy. I’m afraid we will never be a playoff team again with this moron at the helm. He MUST be fired. As for McDaniel… What the **** was that?? McDaniel has lost me. He’s probably lost the team and Sunday was an absolute coaching embarrassment. From awful play calling to not knowing when to call a ****ing timeout. That wasn’t just bad….That was awful. Again….Sad.



Conclusion: There are a lot of you out there that still have hope for this season. I’m not one of you. One of my favorite sayings is: When someone shows you who they are…Believe them. Well, the Dolphins have shown us who they are and I believe them. Words that describe them? Soft. Overrated. Weak. Please add your own. The good news is we only have 14 more games left and probably only 4 more years until we’re competitive again! How Sad.