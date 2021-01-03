Zim’s Grades For The Game: Game 16 Edititon

This was pathetic throughout the organization today. I’ve never seen a team need a win so bad play worse than the Dolphins did today. This is on coaching and players. My disappointment is complete. On to the grades:



QB - F : Well.... I keep saying I haven’t seen any improvement in Tua from week to week. I’m now seeing regression. 3 picks is pathetic. The receivers and the play calling didn’t help. I’ll give my season ending thoughts in a final grade post.....But Tua should be the starter next year. You have to give him time. Period.



RB’s - C - : Gaskin played decent today. The OL didn’t give him much help but he ran hard and actually caught the ball unlike our receivers.



WR’s - F : Drops all over the place. No separation at all anywhere. Even if they got away from their man, Tua wouldn’t hit them anyway. At least Parker made some plays. Draft pick 1A needs to be a receiver. Period.



TE’s - D : A few nice catches by The TE’s. Not much other than that.



OL - F : Terrible again. We are gonna need upgrades here in the off-season as well. Karras can retire as far as I’m concerned. I think his communication is terrible. We’re gonna use a 2nd rounder on the OL again.



DL - F : No real pressure. Tackling was horrid. They picked a great game to play like ****. Not one play made that made any type of difference.



LB’s - D - : Van Ginkel prevents the F here. Other than that..... Nothing.



DB’s - F - : What are we paying these guys? Interceptions by X and Jones doesn’t prevent the F here. Buffalo receivers we’re running like crazy all over the field uncovered. We need a safety in the draft.



ST’s - F : A punt return for a TD by Buffalo sealed the deal here. Haack with terrible punts didn’t help. Sanders was good today.



Coaching and Front Office - F : Gailey calls plays way too conservative with Tua. Consistently. He is not the OC that this team needs. Period. I hope he retires in the off season. In a game you have to have, we can’t come out with first down runs and passes into the flat until the 3rd quarter. I realize you can’t make chicken salad from chicken ****, but his play calling was terrible all year long with Tua. As for defense, the Amoeba Defense confuses the **** out of everyone. But we stopped playing it. Terrible idea. Again, we needed this game and we didn’t play well in any phase. That’s on Flores. As for our GM.... Grier needs to draft a receiver with pick 1A after a trade down. Parsons would be a luxury we can’t afford.



Playoffs? I honestly don’t think we’re a legitimate playoff team. I hope we don’t make it at this point. We have a few too many holes right now.