Zim’s Grades For The Game Week 1 Edition

Welcome Back Phins Fans!! The NFL schedule makers dropped a tough road game against a very good Chargers team for week 1. As usual, nothing that I thought would happen actually did. I thought the OL was going to be bad today. WRONG. I thought the DL was going to be good today: WRONG. I thought Tua would have an average day at best today. WRONG. The proper conclusion ladies and gentlemen is, I’m no Nostradamus. That is for sure. Now onto the grades:



QB - A : Tua had a great day against a good NFL defense. There is no other way to spin it other than that. 466 yards and a 110 QBR. Add in 3 TD’s and it’s a huge day by our QB when we needed it. If he didn’t fumble the ball and throw the pick….We walk away with this game easily…And Tua gets the A+. Regardless, I’ll take an A effort from our QB any day.



RB’s - B : I’m giving the RB’s a generous B grade today. We only ran for 70 yards today and 5 of that was by Tua. However, using EZ E as a back worked decently. Mostert had 37 yards today and ran hard. What earned this group the B was their pass protection. They helped the OL keep Tua upright today.



OL - A - : The much maligned OL played exceptionally today. Without Armstead, I expected to see Tua leave the stadium in hearse today. How wrong I was. Lamb played great today. My next sentence is something I never thought I would say…. Austin Jackson was VERY GOOD today. I didn’t hear Bosa’s name nor did I hear Mack’s. Great game by these guys. I am impressed.



WR’s - A + : With Halloween just around the corner, the best way to scare opposing defensive backfields is to wear a Tyreek Hill mask around town. The entire Chargers defensive backfield is going to have NIGHTMARES about Hill tonight. Waddle and the rest of the guys were clutch as well. Great game by this unit. A well deserved A +.



TE’s - B + : Smythe had a good game and came up clutch for us. 3 Catches for 44 yards is a good day.



DL - D - : Holy **** these guys got blown off the ball all day. The only thing that saved them from an F is the way they played on the last drive to save the win. Kudos for stepping up when they had to. Regardless, I’m concerned about the run defense. We’ll have to keep an eye on that all year.



LB’s - D - : Again, the last drive saved these guys from the F. David Long? Did he play? Baker? I think I saw him once. Chubb and Phillips were non factors for the most part. This unit has to improve and soon.



DB’s - C : X was flagged at least 3 times today. Not good from him today. Holland was good in run support, but that was typically 8 yards down the field. We need this unit to show up better next week.



ST’s - C : The glaring errors were a bad 38 yard punt by Bailey and a missed XP by Sanders. The missed XP could have lost us the game if not for our defense stepping up. Otherwise, Sanders made the kicks he needed to. Mediocre effort.



Coaching - B - : McDaniel gets an A for the game plan and his play calling. The offense was on fire today. Fangio gets a D. He had some well dialed up blitzes near the end….But his Defense was torn up for the most part. Added together, it’s a B-. I added a little in for the win.



Conclusion: A great start to the year. Let there be no question: Tua is a top 5 QB in this league. The future looks bright for us…..As soon as we can stop the run. On to New England!!