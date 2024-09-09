Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 1 Edition

FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And not a moment too soon I might add. I’ll start off the season by reiterating that this post represents the opinions of one Miami Dolphins fan. I have been watching this team since the early 70’s (Yes….I’m Old). If you have an issue with my grades (and I expect a lot of you will), feel free to post it. I’m a big boy and I can take criticism. More often than not, I missed something and I appreciate the corrections. With that being said….On to the grades:



· QB – ( B - ) : Tua…Was he great yesterday? No. Was he Awful? No. He was somewhere in between…And that ended up being enough. However, I don’t think we beat the Bills based on yesterday’s performance. He has to be better Thursday Night. His stats ended up being decent though and 338 yards passing and a TD with no picks is OK for now.



· RB’s – ( C - ) : This grade is probably higher than they really deserved. We totaled 81 yards yesterday on the ground and 11 of that was from a Tua scramble. The reason I bumped the grade up is Achane was very good receiving. Based on rushing alone, this is a D performance at best



· TE’s – ( D ) : Jonnu Smith was invisible yesterday. 1 catch for 7 yards. I expected more from him. Smythe dropped at least 2 balls that were in his hands. Hill doubled his career output with 1 catch for 6 yards. Their run blocking wasn’t any better. Bad day for this group in general.



· WR’s – ( A - ) : Hill goes from prison to 7 grabs for 130 yds with a great 80 yd TD. Waddle nabs 5 more passes for 109. So why isn’t this an A +? Because no other receiver could get open anywhere. Keep in mind, Achane is a RB officially. Regardless, OBJ can’t get on the field fast enough.



· OL – ( D ) : Well, Grier said that the front office isn’t worried about our OL. How about now? 81 yards rushing and giving up 3 sacks isn’t a good day. Let’s break it down…Eichenburg has to be the worst guard in the league. Jones had how many holding calls? Brewer wasn’t exactly Dwight Stevenson either. Someday…We’re going to have a good OL. I just hope I’m alive to see it.



· DL – ( B ) : Ogbah and Campbell garnered the sacks for these guys. Campbell actually played very well for a 37 yr old tackle. 128 yards rushing isn’t a bad day and they did get some pressure. SO…A decent day here.



· LB’s – ( B - ) : Not a bad day here either. Phillips returned to action and got a sack. Long had 8 tackles and was active. They helped hold J’Ville down to 139 yards passing officially. Nice effort.



· DB’s – ( B + ) : Again, holding an NFL team to 139 yards passing is very good. A couple break downs prevented the A here. Regardless, this unit played well yesterday and looks good for this season.



· ST’s – ( A - ) : Except for Sanders’ missed field goal…This is a perfect game. The punting was good and the coverages were good. Sanders made the clutch kick to win it….Very happy with these guys.



· Coaching and Front Office – ( D ) : Hey Grier…The interior OL is good? We’re worried about nothing? MORON. As for the play calling on the offensive side of the ball….What the hell was that? Did someone replace McDaniel’s play book with an old copy of Gase’s?? I thought McDaniel’s coaching was not good. Late getting the play call in. Misuse of timeouts. Etc. We need better Thursday night.



SUMMARY – A win vs. a quality opponent is always a good way to start the season. But let’s be real, If Holland doesn’t force that fumble, this was a loss. I was not happy about McDaniels coaching yesterday. BUT…We won. There is a lot of room for improvement before Thursday Night. Let’s hope we make it.