 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 1 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 1 Edition

DZimmer000

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
4,321
Reaction score
11,301
FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And not a moment too soon I might add. I’ll start off the season by reiterating that this post represents the opinions of one Miami Dolphins fan. I have been watching this team since the early 70’s (Yes….I’m Old). If you have an issue with my grades (and I expect a lot of you will), feel free to post it. I’m a big boy and I can take criticism. More often than not, I missed something and I appreciate the corrections. With that being said….On to the grades:

· QB – ( B - ) : Tua…Was he great yesterday? No. Was he Awful? No. He was somewhere in between…And that ended up being enough. However, I don’t think we beat the Bills based on yesterday’s performance. He has to be better Thursday Night. His stats ended up being decent though and 338 yards passing and a TD with no picks is OK for now.

· RB’s – ( C - ) : This grade is probably higher than they really deserved. We totaled 81 yards yesterday on the ground and 11 of that was from a Tua scramble. The reason I bumped the grade up is Achane was very good receiving. Based on rushing alone, this is a D performance at best

· TE’s – ( D ) : Jonnu Smith was invisible yesterday. 1 catch for 7 yards. I expected more from him. Smythe dropped at least 2 balls that were in his hands. Hill doubled his career output with 1 catch for 6 yards. Their run blocking wasn’t any better. Bad day for this group in general.

· WR’s – ( A - ) : Hill goes from prison to 7 grabs for 130 yds with a great 80 yd TD. Waddle nabs 5 more passes for 109. So why isn’t this an A +? Because no other receiver could get open anywhere. Keep in mind, Achane is a RB officially. Regardless, OBJ can’t get on the field fast enough.

· OL – ( D ) : Well, Grier said that the front office isn’t worried about our OL. How about now? 81 yards rushing and giving up 3 sacks isn’t a good day. Let’s break it down…Eichenburg has to be the worst guard in the league. Jones had how many holding calls? Brewer wasn’t exactly Dwight Stevenson either. Someday…We’re going to have a good OL. I just hope I’m alive to see it.

· DL – ( B ) : Ogbah and Campbell garnered the sacks for these guys. Campbell actually played very well for a 37 yr old tackle. 128 yards rushing isn’t a bad day and they did get some pressure. SO…A decent day here.

· LB’s – ( B - ) : Not a bad day here either. Phillips returned to action and got a sack. Long had 8 tackles and was active. They helped hold J’Ville down to 139 yards passing officially. Nice effort.

· DB’s – ( B + ) : Again, holding an NFL team to 139 yards passing is very good. A couple break downs prevented the A here. Regardless, this unit played well yesterday and looks good for this season.

· ST’s – ( A - ) : Except for Sanders’ missed field goal…This is a perfect game. The punting was good and the coverages were good. Sanders made the clutch kick to win it….Very happy with these guys.

· Coaching and Front Office – ( D ) : Hey Grier…The interior OL is good? We’re worried about nothing? MORON. As for the play calling on the offensive side of the ball….What the hell was that? Did someone replace McDaniel’s play book with an old copy of Gase’s?? I thought McDaniel’s coaching was not good. Late getting the play call in. Misuse of timeouts. Etc. We need better Thursday night.

SUMMARY – A win vs. a quality opponent is always a good way to start the season. But let’s be real, If Holland doesn’t force that fumble, this was a loss. I was not happy about McDaniels coaching yesterday. BUT…We won. There is a lot of room for improvement before Thursday Night. Let’s hope we make it.
 
DZimmer000 said:
· RB’s – ( C - ) : This grade is probably higher than they really deserved. We totaled 81 yards yesterday on the ground and 11 of that was from a Tua scramble. The reason I bumped the grade up is Achane was very good receiving. Based on rushing alone, this is a D performance at best
Click to expand...

Which is the way last season finished as well. Shocking that so many people think we don't need to go to Jaylen Wright ASAP.
 
The Ghost said:
Which is the way last season finished as well. Shocking that so many people think we don't need to go to Jaylen Wright ASAP.
Click to expand...

By so many people you mean the coach who left him inactive and not literally 2/3 of this forum which was shocked he was inactive… right?
 
D Zimmer I totally agree with your assessment. Specially when it comes to interior guard play. And incredibly, someone just posted the games individual grades and Eichenberg was given an 81.1
I must have been watching a different game cause the game I saw had to be one of the worse OG play I’ve seen in a while.
 
PHINSfan said:
D Zimmer I totally agree with your assessment. Specially when it comes to interior guard play. And incredibly, someone just posted the games individual grades and Eichenberg was given an 81.1
I must have been watching a different game cause the game I saw had to be one of the worse OG play I’ve seen in a while.
Click to expand...
You watched a different game.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
From what I saw throughout the game Tua was NOT running for his life in the pocket having to throw in less than 2 seconds. On the Hill TD, there was a "V" and Reek was Tua's 3rd read.
Click to expand...
They were serviceable in pass pro, but they couldnt open a hole in the run game to save their lives.

It took 3 quarters of 90+ degree heat and humidity to get the run game going against a tired Jax DL.

Wright isnt the answer. He is talented yes, but he would have been stuffed the same as mostert.
 
DZimmer000 said:
FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And not a moment too soon I might add. I’ll start off the season by reiterating that this post represents the opinions of one Miami Dolphins fan. I have been watching this team since the early 70’s (Yes….I’m Old). If you have an issue with my grades (and I expect a lot of you will), feel free to post it. I’m a big boy and I can take criticism. More often than not, I missed something and I appreciate the corrections. With that being said….On to the grades:

· QB – ( B - ) : Tua…Was he great yesterday? No. Was he Awful? No. He was somewhere in between…And that ended up being enough. However, I don’t think we beat the Bills based on yesterday’s performance. He has to be better Thursday Night. His stats ended up being decent though and 338 yards passing and a TD with no picks is OK for now.

· RB’s – ( C - ) : This grade is probably higher than they really deserved. We totaled 81 yards yesterday on the ground and 11 of that was from a Tua scramble. The reason I bumped the grade up is Achane was very good receiving. Based on rushing alone, this is a D performance at best

· TE’s – ( D ) : Jonnu Smith was invisible yesterday. 1 catch for 7 yards. I expected more from him. Smythe dropped at least 2 balls that were in his hands. Hill doubled his career output with 1 catch for 6 yards. Their run blocking wasn’t any better. Bad day for this group in general.

· WR’s – ( A - ) : Hill goes from prison to 7 grabs for 130 yds with a great 80 yd TD. Waddle nabs 5 more passes for 109. So why isn’t this an A +? Because no other receiver could get open anywhere. Keep in mind, Achane is a RB officially. Regardless, OBJ can’t get on the field fast enough.

· OL – ( D ) : Well, Grier said that the front office isn’t worried about our OL. How about now? 81 yards rushing and giving up 3 sacks isn’t a good day. Let’s break it down…Eichenburg has to be the worst guard in the league. Jones had how many holding calls? Brewer wasn’t exactly Dwight Stevenson either. Someday…We’re going to have a good OL. I just hope I’m alive to see it.

· DL – ( B ) : Ogbah and Campbell garnered the sacks for these guys. Campbell actually played very well for a 37 yr old tackle. 128 yards rushing isn’t a bad day and they did get some pressure. SO…A decent day here.

· LB’s – ( B - ) : Not a bad day here either. Phillips returned to action and got a sack. Long had 8 tackles and was active. They helped hold J’Ville down to 139 yards passing officially. Nice effort.

· DB’s – ( B + ) : Again, holding an NFL team to 139 yards passing is very good. A couple break downs prevented the A here. Regardless, this unit played well yesterday and looks good for this season.

· ST’s – ( A - ) : Except for Sanders’ missed field goal…This is a perfect game. The punting was good and the coverages were good. Sanders made the clutch kick to win it….Very happy with these guys.

· Coaching and Front Office – ( D ) : Hey Grier…The interior OL is good? We’re worried about nothing? MORON. As for the play calling on the offensive side of the ball….What the hell was that? Did someone replace McDaniel’s play book with an old copy of Gase’s?? I thought McDaniel’s coaching was not good. Late getting the play call in. Misuse of timeouts. Etc. We need better Thursday night.

SUMMARY – A win vs. a quality opponent is always a good way to start the season. But let’s be real, If Holland doesn’t force that fumble, this was a loss. I was not happy about McDaniels coaching yesterday. BUT…We won. There is a lot of room for improvement before Thursday Night. Let’s hope we make it.
Click to expand...

As I said in another post, I'd like to see grades excluding 1Q.
OL - C - can't remember a half when TT had that much time.
TEs - Agree on the grade. given the emphasis on using them in the passing game, dropped passes. But Smith and Hill were only targeted 3 times, catching two.
Coaching - C - I've, maybe, been hardest on Mcd of (almost?) everyone here. That said, I'll exclude the 1st 15 plays (rounding) since they were scripted. After about the 1st 20 plays, play-calling improved. And, in 2H it seemed plays got in sooner,
I believe it was Grier AND the coaching staff who claimed the OL was going to be good. I doubt the staff was begging for upgrades.
 
Avigatorx said:
They were serviceable in pass pro, but they couldnt open a hole in the run game to save their lives.

It took 3 quarters of 90+ degree heat and humidity to get the run game going against a tired Jax DL.

Wright isnt the answer. He is talented yes, but he would have been stuffed the same as mostert.
Click to expand...
That's a very good front 7 JAX has. They pass protected well. The run blocking is setup and opened up by the pass. When we couldn't pass effectively it affected the run negatively. Once Tua was able to create chunk yards passing we were able to run when it mattered.

Would I have liked to see big holes and more room to run earlier and throughout the game? Yes we all would. At end of day we won, and had over 420 yards on offense, which is 20 yards more offense than our record setting offense averaged last season.
 
Atila said:
By so many people you mean the coach who left him inactive and not literally 2/3 of this forum which was shocked he was inactive… right?
Click to expand...

I mean mostly the one's that replied to this thread questioning why I had this suggestion.

Being inactive week 1 was pretty understandable given that Mostert, Achane and Wilson were all healthy.

Achane only had one carry the first two weeks last season before getting 18 week 3, so its seems like pretty standard MO for these guys.

But not that you see the late season struggles of 2023 appearing in 2024, its time to do what they planned to do when they drafted Wright.

Mostert earned the right to start the season. Now its time to make the change that had McDaniel drooling at the thought of adding Jaylen Wright.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
That's a very good front 7 JAX has. They pass protected well. The run blocking is setup and opened up by the pass. When we couldn't pass effectively it affected the run negatively. Once Tua was able to create chunk yards passing we were able to run when it mattered.

Would I have liked to see big holes and more room to run earlier and throughout the game? Yes we all would. At end of day we won, and had over 420 yards on offense, which is 20 yards more offense than our record setting offense averaged last season.
Click to expand...
I need to watch the replay, but I recall Jax only rushing 4 guys most of the time.

It should be easy for our 5-6 guys to give him time to throw, unfortunately it also means there are 7 guys in coverage. Without a reliable 3rd receiver you get the results we saw yesterday.
 
Avigatorx said:
I need to watch the replay, but I recall Jax only rushing 4 guys most of the time.

It should be easy for our 5-6 guys to give him time to throw, unfortunately it also means there are 7 guys in coverage. Without a reliable 3rd receiver you get the results we saw yesterday.
Click to expand...
A win?
 
The Ghost said:
I mean mostly the one's that replied to this thread questioning why I had this suggestion.

Being inactive week 1 was pretty understandable given that Mostert, Achane and Wilson were all healthy.

Achane only had one carry the first two weeks last season before getting 18 week 3, so its seems like pretty standard MO for these guys.

But not that you see the late season struggles of 2023 appearing in 2024, its time to do what they planned to do when they drafted Wright.

Mostert earned the right to start the season. Now its time to make the change that had McDaniel drooling at the thought of adding Jaylen Wright.
Click to expand...
His chance will come. We know your thoughts on him across 22 topics now today lol. We are high on him as well.

His chance will come soon I suspect with Most and Achan nicked up. Give him another week or so with the playbook. He will come in handy in weeks ahead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom