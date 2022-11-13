Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 10 Edition

10 weeks in and we’re in first place?? I wouldn’t have bet on that ever. Buffalo’s loss was epic and catapults us into first. The Bill’s are now in 3rd. Amazing. On to the grades.QB — The Good: 25 of 32 for 285 and 3 TD’s… 78%. No Picks. QBR of 135. Ridiculous.The Bad: N/AThe Grade: A + . I know the Tua haters don’t want to hear this….But Tua might be the best QB in the NFL right now. He’s definitely better than Allen and it’s debatable with Mahomes right now. Tua is just dealing back there.RB’s — The Good: 195 Yards rushing is a GOOD day in anyone’s book. Wilson with 119 on 17 Carrie’s is NICE. That’s a 7.0 average. Mostert had an 8.1 average on 8 rushes for 65 yards. What a great day for this group. Add in Ingold’s 4 catches for 45 yards and you have a VERY good day by these guys. Oh, almost forgot Mostert’s 4 catches.The Bad: Not much to complain about here.The Grade: A . Nice job by these guys hitting those very tiny holes all day.TE — The Good: Gesicki had 2 catches for 31 yards and they were clutch catches. What is gonna get this group the high grade is the help in the running game. They had some nice blocks opening up HUGE holes. Not a huge stat day….But A good contribution day for these guys.The Grade: B . I wish Gesicki was used more….But this group played well. Solid B here.The WR’s — The Good: 14 total catches by these guys. Waddle and Sheffield had 4. Hill had 5 and Wilson had 1. A VERY effective day for this group.The Bad: There’s only 1 ball to go around. I want Hill to break the yardage record in a season……But I want wins more. Today is a blueprint of how McDaniel’s offense should work. So….I want more days like this.The Grade: A . Just a solid day all around.OL —The Good: ALL OF IT!! I just need to know whose OL we stole? What a great day for these guys. Tua with clean pockets. The RB’s with huge holes to run in. Seriously, I could have run for 50 yards today and I’m fat and you need a calendar to time me in the 40.The Bad: They should have played like this sooner.The Grade: A . Ummmmm….I never thought I would type that. Shocking….Utterly shocking.DL — The Good: Christian Wilkins was a MONSTER out there today. He literally was unblockable. If he can play like that every week….. He’s gonna get PAID. Sieler with a forced fumble. Pressure on Brisket. Good day after a slow startThe Bad: Not too much. We could have been a little better against the run. We also suck when a QB scrambles. Other than that…..Not Bad.The Grade: B . Very good day. Especially Wilkins.LB’s — The Good: Everyone said that Phillips would benefit the most when we acquired Chubb. They were wrong. Ingram benefitted the most. He was ALL OVER today. Great game. Baker and Roberts actually had decent games holding the #1 rushing offense to 112 yards. 40 of that was Brisket running for his life. Nice Day.The Grade: B + : Nice game by Chubb, Ingram, Phillips and the rest. Nice to see.DB’s — The Good: Justin Bethel? Who is that guy? All I can say is….he was ****en good today. X started out slow…But probably had his best game of the year. Nice game by this group.The Bad: A few too many receptions given up by playing a little too loose….But I’m nitpicking here. Good Game all around.The Grade: B +. Just imagine what we’ll be if Jones comes back.ST’s — The Good: Sanders made a field goal.The Bad: Poor coverage on most of the kicks. Sanders missed 2 extra points. He’s clearly struggling. We need to bring in a kicker during the bye to challenge him and maybe light a fire.The Grade: D . I actually, for the first time in 4 years, don’t feel confident that we can make a late last second field goal to win a playoff game. I hope I’m wrong.Coaching — The Good: The offensive game plan just clicked today. Brilliant. Boyer, after a slow start, got the D playing very good.The Bad: My only beef is with our ST’s and the kickoff coverages. Not good. I’m tired of being put in an early hole mostly because of these guys.The Grade: B . I hope we can fix Sanders and our coverages in the bye.The Conclusion: GREAT GAME. First place all alone going into the bye. What a feeling. We need to rest, get healthy and get ready for the stretch run. I feel like this team is getting more comfortable and that’s a scary thing for everyone else.