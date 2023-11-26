Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 11 Edition

Well…..A huge win….On the road…..Against a division opponent….. And yet it’s hard to celebrate it in any way. The season ending injury to Phillips took all the joy out of it for me. Add in the usual injury to Armstead, suffered while getting a drink from a water fountain on the way out of the locker room after half time, and you have a rough game from an injury standpoint. The good news is we aren’t doomed in any sense of the word. We’ve shown that Armstead is definitely replaceable and we can scheme a pass rush that will make up for the loss of Phillips. Anyway….On to the grades:



QB — C : Yes, the Jest have a good/great defense. However, Tua did not have a great day. The pick 6 was an AWFUL throw that against a better team could have been crushing. The 2nd pick was just great coverage, but that ball shouldn’t have been thrown. Both picks were Tua’s fault. This has been a trend lately and, at least in my eyes, is starting to get concerning. 21 of 30 for 243 and a 77.5 rating is not a great day by any means. I’ll say it again….We need more from Tua. Let’s hope we get it for the rest of the season.



RB’s — B : Mostert with 94 yards on 20 rushes is actually a good day against a team with a great DL like the Jest. Add 56 yards from Wilson and another 16 from Evan’s and that’s a damn good day in my book. Just like when the RB’s don’t run well, we have to credit the OL here. Opening holes against that DL is no easy task.



WR’s — B + : Why no A here? Because only Waddle and Hill made any catches. The good news is both Waddle and Hill hit for over 100 and were both very good. The bad news is that no other receivers did anything. I’m hoping that Claypool gets healthy for us soon….He brings a skillset none of our other receivers has and hopefully we can utilize it.



TE’s — B - : Smythe had 1 catch for 10 yards but it was his run blocking that earned the B - here. His blocking was sneaky good most of the day.



OL — A : Against a front 7 like the Jest have, I wasn’t expecting a performance like that. Impressive….Most Impressive. I now have to do something here that is a little overdue and something I never thought I’d do….Give credit to Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg in the same thread. They were good again this week. While I still think we need OL help this offseason, these guys have made it not quite so critical and have actually performed well this season. There can be an argument made that we have to re-sign Jackson….The scary part is I might argue for it.



DL — A : 29 Yards rushing allowed. 4.5 sacks. Pressure all day. Dominant. Period. Yes, they were playing against the worst OL in the league. Regardless, they did their jobs. Nice game from this group.



LB’s — A : The Phillips injury is so disappointing. They should condemn MetLife stadium tomorrow. Anyway, Phillips had 1 sack and Ogbah 1.5. Baker was active all day and Long and Van Gink played well. A good day for this group.



DB’s — A + : What can you say about Holland’s “Hell Mary” Pick 6? A great moment in Miami Dolphins history and it earned the A by itself. Good games from Ramsey, X and Kohou as well. Nothing less than an A + here.



ST’s — B + : Bailey had 1 punt for 40 yards. Sanders made his 2 kicks. Berrios had a decent kick return and 5 punt returns. Good day by these guys.



Coaching — B + : Against a good Jets team, I thought the play calling could have been a little more creative….But that’s probably nitpicking. A great game called by Fangio. You can’t complaint too much when you get a division win on the road.



Conclusion : I love beating the Jest and we have to keep rolling. However, The Phillips injury is really tough to take…But this team has been “Next Man Up” all year. Now…. We have a couple “Should Win” games coming up and let’s hope we take care of business.