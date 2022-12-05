 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 12 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 12 Edition

DZimmer000

Wow. Not the way I thought that one would go. Not by any stretch of the imagination. But…It did. The nightmare is real. Jimmy G breaks his foot in the first quarter? We should win that game 99% of the time. Not a good loss and the grades will reflect that. On to the grades:

QB’s — The Good: A great opening play to Sherfield. A long bomb to Hill. That’s it.

The Bad: Tua’s worst day as a pro IMO. 18 of 33 for 2 TD’s and 2 Picks. Not to mention the meaningless fumble for a TD. Not good enough. Period. I’m not sure what was going on, but Tua was missing throws he normally makes in his sleep. Awful today. I’m guessing the MVP talk is over for awhile. Almost forgot to add Thompson’s Int. Bad.

The Grade: F . A VERY winnable game fell into Tua’s lap…..And he was awful.

RB’s — The Good: Mostert had 7 rushes for 30 yards.

The Bad: Horribly under utilized. I’m not sure why we didn’t use these guys more. Especially if your QB is struggling. Regardless, our rushing attack was only good for 33 yards on the ground. Ingold had 15 yards receiving on 3 catches.

The Grade: F . Were they under utilized? Yes….But neither back looked great anyway. Especially in pass blocking.

TE’s: — The Good: Smythe had 2 catches for 21 yards.

The Bad: Gesicki was invisible. Dropped a 4th and 2 Pass. No real help over the middle. Nothing. I’m at the point where, as much as I think he has so much talent, I’m not going to miss Gesicki next year.

The Grade: F . Nowhere near a good enough effort.

WR’s — The Good: Hill was a beast out there. Waddle….Even when hurt scares teams. Sherfield with the 75 yd TD. Good effort by these guys.

The Bad: Not much really. They were the victims of poor QB play.

The Grade: B . They deserved better from the guy under center.

OL — Tua was NOT under pressure all game like in our losses last year. They actually played a decent game

The Bad — Joey Bosa got 3 sacks. No running lanes. While not a horrible game….It definitely wasn’t a good one.

The Grade: D + . This unit needs to be better next week or we’re in Barney. Barney Rubble!! Trouble!!! (Name that movie)

DL — The Good: Well…Christian Wilkins is a monster. Great game by him.

The Bad: We, in general, kept them bottled up for most of the game. Until it came to critical downs. Then we got pushed off the ball. I’ll say this though….There was no complimentary football from our offense today.

The Grade: C . The grade goes mostly to Christian Wilkins.

LB’s — The Good: A lot of pressure on the 7th round backup QB that beat us. However, as with the DL, not when we needed it most.

The Grade : C . What I wouldn’t give to have had a 24 year old Zach Thomas in the middle today.

DB’s — The Good: X with his first pick of the season. Some good pass break ups.

The Bad: Just like the rest of our D, This unit folded like a WalMart lawn chair when we needed a big play.

The Grade: D +. If Rowe just takes 3 steps forward, we stop them on 4th and 1. Ugh.

ST’s — The Good: Sanders didn’t miss. Morstead had 1 63 yarder.

The Bad: Morstead wasn’t great today. Our coverage teams still suck.

Coaching — The Good: The play calling was OK today. The defense had 3 sacks.

The Bad: Again, if your QB is struggling, go to the running game. Nope. Not Mike McD. Not so good. Your Defense can’t stop a 7th round backup QB with almost no NFL experience? Play bump and run?? Nope. Not Boyer. Press and bail again

The Grade: D . In a game we should have had….. Coaching wasn’t that great.

Conclusion: Next week is now a MUST WIN. You might not like that….But it’s the case. I’m not sure 11 - 6 gets you in. It might….But you definitely won’t control your destiny. So….We have to win against the Chargers or we really are in deep Barney.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Gonna be a tough week living here in the Bay Area. I will likely not listen or tune into much sports media here.

Haven't seen the entire game yet either as I had family plans. But sounds like an awful game by Tua. I think we can chalk it up to an aberration, but agree the Chargers game is now a must. Don't want to be 8-5 going to Buffalo.

Something no one has really mentioned. McDaniel is now 0-2 against his former coaching mates, Robert Saleh with the Jets and now Kyle Shanahan. Hope that trend ends quickly.
 
isaacjunk

Too harsh on tua and too nice on WRs...how many key drops were there? I give Tua a D+ and WRs a C+
 
DZimmer000 said:
Conclusion: Next week is now a MUST WIN. You might not like that….But it’s the case. I’m not sure 11 - 6 gets you in. It might….But you definitely won’t control your destiny. So….We have to win against the Chargers or we really are in deep Barney.
There are VERY few scenarios where we don’t make the Playoffs at 10-7 let alone 11-6.
 
