Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 12 Edition

A lot to a little. An NFL ass whipping. An opened can of whoop ass. Call it what you will……But call it ugly for the Commanders. 45 - 15 is brutal. In reality….We beat a team we should have beat and that’s a good feeling. What more can I say? On to the Grades:



QB’s — A : 18 of 24 for 280 yards and 2 TD’s is a nice stat line. But I find the 0 interception and the 0 mistake stat just as nice. This was easily an A effort against a sub-par defense. Well done by Tua. I also have to mention Mike White going a perfect 1 for 1 for 3 yards as well.



RB’s — B + : A-Chain with 17 rushes for 73 yards is a good day. He also added 3 catches for 30 yards. Solid Day. Add in Mostert’s 43 yards on 11 carries and Wilson’s 11 yards and you have a good day by this group. Why no A? Well…They averaged a little under 3.66 yards per carry. However, a solid B + here.



TE’s — B + : A good effort in the blocking game yesterday. Also, it was nice to see Julian Hill get a couple catches. Nothing much more to talk about here.



OL — B + : I watched the OL quite a bit yesterday. I gotta say….Eichenberg has come a LONG way. I have been his biggest critic on this board…Probably by a mile. I can confidently say he’s proven me wrong. He was noticeably good yesterday. The other lineman I hated named Austin Jackson proved me to be a moron weeks ago. Nice job gentlemen. I’ll take my crow cooked Medium with some BBQ sauce on the side. The reason there’s no A here is because the running game wasn’t as efficient as it should have been.



WR’s — A - : I know….This Isn’t an A + and it really should be. Hill earned an A + all by himself….Right? Not so fast grasshoppers. A crucial drop or two by Waddle and some piss poor run blocking by these guys in the first half dropped this grade. Regardless, Hill is on another level and has been all season. OPOY for Hill is almost guaranteed at this point barring an injury.



DL — A - : Great game by this crew. When you hold a team to 15 points… Your whole Defense deserves an A. Sieler with 1.5 sacks was very good yesterday. They allowed a few too many rushing yards for my taste…But a good effort all the way through.



LB’s — A : VAN GINKO!! Wow….What a game by that long haired freak. He was everywhere. The Baker injury wasn’t fun to watch and I don’t know how he returns this year from that. Long was active all day and Ogbah had another sack. Great job.



DB’s — A : The number 1 QB in terms of yards thrown was held to 127 yards for the game. The DB’s were great yesterday. Period.



ST’s — B : Bailey averaged 42.3 yards per punt. Sanders made his 49 yarder. Coverage teams were good. Solid B.



Coaching — A - : The only negative was having Baker try to cover Samuel. Not a good coaching decision. Other than that….Nothing to really complain about.



Conclusion : A dominant win against a bad team. But that’s what we should do. I’m expecting another dominant win on Monday Night against the Titans at home. We’re playing well at the right time and I’m here for it.