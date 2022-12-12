Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 13 Edition

One of the most disappointing losses I’ve watched in years. The offense was terrible tonight. The defense again was on the field for 80 plays? That tells me our Offense was terrible and our defense couldn’t get off the field. On to the grades.



QB — The Good: A long bomb to Hill connected. That’s it.



The Bad: Ummmmm…..Pretty much the entire game. Off doesn’t describe how bad Tua was tonight.



The Grade: F . What other grade would you give him? 10 of 28 for 145 Yards? In a game we needed badly? He was bad tonight….Again. He has a lot to figure out before Saturday night in Buffalo.



RB’s — The Good: Jeff Wilson was starting to catch a little fire before he got hurt.



The Bad: Against a team the was horrible in rushing defense, we gained a total of 64 yards with our backs? The blame here is on our OL and the coaches. However, our RB’s didn’t set the world on fire.



The Grade: D + . The numbers this unit put up are pathetic against a very injured and very mediocre Chargers D.



WR’s — The Good: Tyreek Hill. That’s all.



The Bad: This entire unit was blanketed all night. The new strategy against our WR’s is to jam them off the line. It worked tonight. Not enough separation at all by this group.



The Grade: D + . Should be an F. Tyreek is the only thing that makes this grade a passing grade.



TE’s — The Good: There was no good. Period.



The Bad: 0 catches for 0 yards. Nothing, Nada. Awful



The Grade: F . Need I say more here?



The OL — The Good: Not much. A few clean pockets for Tua. That’s about it.



The Bad: No real running holes against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league. Tua was under pressure way too much for my liking.



The Grade: F . We needed a better game from these guys. We didn’t get it.



DL — The Good: Christian Wilkins. He played a great game. That’s all. I guess playing 160 snaps in 2 games on a California road trip is too much to ask?



The Bad: Beside Wilkins, no one played that great. No other pressures. Maybe they’re tired.



The Grade: C . They had a few moments, but playing 80 snaps 2 weeks in a row is exhausting.



LB’s — The Good: Jaelan Phillips was a beast. Officially 1 sack from him….Should have been 2 except for the worst Roughing the Passer call I’ve ever seen. Jerome Baker was also credited with a sack.



The Bad: Where was the rest of this unit tonight? No game changing plays. Nothing. This unit definitely did not help when we had to get off the field tonight. This is not a good coverage unit at all.



The Grade: D + . If it wasn’t for Phillips, this is an F.



DB’s — The Good: Eric Rowe’s Sack.



The Bad: X was not good tonight. As a matter of fact, he was awful. No big plays again and soft coverages by this whole unit.



The Grade: F . Again…What else can you give them? Herbert had 367 yards against us.



ST’s — The Good: Morstead had a 46.7 yard average tonight. Sanders had a 55 yarder.



The Bad: Our coverage units were just below average tonight….Which is way better than our usual putrid coverages.



The Grade: B - . Not a horrible night by these guys.



Coaching — The Good: NOTHING.



The Bad: Where do I start? Lack of in-game adjustments? Refusing to run the ball against the worst rated run defense in the AFC? How about the 3rd down defense in the first half inside the red zone? Wait! Let’s keep blitzing even though we’re not disrupting him at all? If you think this was a well coached game….. I want to hear why….Because I don’t see it. Boyer should be fired tonight. 2 games in a row of a really bad offense? Where’s the genius? Don’t see it.



The Grade: F . This is a HARD F. Awful.



Conclusion: Quick money making advice from Zim for ya. Bet the house on Buffalo boys. We needed 1 of these 2 games and we got neither. We are going to probably get destroyed by Buffalo in the snow next week. That means we have to go 3-0 in our final 3 games to make the playoffs. That….At least to me….Is starting to look like a something that is going to be tougher and tougher as this season progresses. I just feel like the playoffs are slipping away. Depressing.