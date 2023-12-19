Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 14 Edition

To say the Jest have fallen off the map is probably a HUGE understatement. Not that I really care but I’m pretty sure Saleh is done as far as a HC in early January. No matter how bad the Jest are though, it always makes my day when we beat them. What really made my day yesterday was putting up 30 points and shutting them out. It was a great day in Dolphin-Land yesterday to say the least. On to the grades:



QB’s — A : Tua goes 21 of 24 for 224 and a TD. Efficient. He did throw one ball that should have been picked…But otherwise he was perfect. Mike White was outstanding in relief going a perfect 2 for 2 for a gargantuan 4 yards. Rumor is his game jersey is now going for $9.56 on eBay.



RB’s — B + : Due to a 3rd string OL, neither Mostert nor Achane had an overly productive day from a numbers perspective. However, what they lacked in numbers they made up for in effort. Mostert setting the single season Miami Dolphins TD record is an incredible feat. I remember watching the Cowboys game when Clayton actually set that record. Congratulations Raheem…..Well deserved.



TE’s — B + : The blocking by this group was a lot better this week than it had been in weeks past. On top of that, it was nice to see Smythe get 4 catches for 32 yards. A good effort by this group yesterday.



WR’s — A : Tyreek Hill sidelined by an Ankle injury? No problem says Waddle. No problem at all. This was probably Waddle’s best game as a Dolphin in my view. Berrios, Claypool and Wilson all got involved as well. A great day against a very good Jest defense. Solid “A” here.



OL — B : The new “No Name OL” played pretty good considering half of the guys that played were bagging groceries, walking dogs, bouncing and operating a garbage truck last week. At times it showed. Quinnen Williams was being escorted to Tua by our interior guys most of the game. I mean… Eichenberg was taking tickets most of the first half. But….They showed grit and played well enough to win and I’ll take that. Here’s hoping we get Hunt back next week.



DT — A : Sieler with a sack. Wilkins with half a sack. Hand was even noticeable. 24 yards rushing given up for the game. How could I give any other grade here?



LB’s — A + : Chubb absolutely abused Becton all day. In fact, what Chubb did to him yesterday is illegal in most of the developed world. I actually noticed Becton’s soul hanging from Chubb’s necklace after the game. I hope he gives that back to the poor guy at some point. Anyway, Chubb gets the A all by himself here…But add in the fact that Riley, Ogbah and Van Ginko all contributed to the sack race and this is the highest rated group on the team.



DB’s — A : 136 yards passing allowed in total. That’s awesome. No question the Jest will be looking for a new QB to back up Rodgers next year. But to hold an NFL team to 136 yards passing is a nice accomplishment even with 2 starters missing the game.



ST’s — B + : A good day. Nothing spectacular…But good. Sanders made his kicks. Bailey punted well. Berrios was good on returns. Solid.



Coaching — A : As bad as the coaching was last week….It was that good this week. Shorthanded against a divisional opponent is never easy. I thought the play calling was excellent on both sides of the ball yesterday. I’m hoping the Titans game was a wake-up call and we see this coaching staff do what they did yesterday for the rest of the season.



Conclusion: Sweeping the Jest and the Patriots is definitely an outcome we all had hoped for back in August. Now we need 2 more wins to close out the division. Let’s hope we finish the season 13-4 and a bye week.