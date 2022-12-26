Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 15 Edition

Back when I was defending Tua last year, I said we would know for sure by December whether or not we had a #1 QB. I was right. We definitely know now. However, this isn’t the way I wanted it to go. Not only has Tua been bad for the last 4 games…..He’s been really bad. Today was just a nightmare of a 2nd half for Tua. I wanted to believe, but I’m now out on Tua. On to the grades:



QB — The Good: Tua was connecting with Waddle all day in the first half. He had a good first half…..And Then……



The Bad: 3 picks to end the last 3 drives when we needed to score. It’s embarrassing actually. I’m afraid we’re in trouble at QB for a couple years guys.



The Grade: F . As good as the first half was, the 2nd half was just about twice as bad. We needed this win. Tua choked. Plain and simple. As I’ve said before, if you need everything perfect to be a good QB in this league, you shouldn’t be a QB in this league. And if you can’t be a good QB with Hill and Waddle as your WR’s, you’re not a good QB. I am now officially off the Tua bandwagon. It was fun while it lasted.



RB’s — The Good: Mostert had 45 yards on 8 rushes. Wilson had another 37 on 9 rushes and a TD.



The Bad: In what will go down as the most costly fumble in the past couple of years, Mostert coughs it up when we were going in to really control the game. This one hurt and make no mistake, it completely turned the momentum on this game.



The Grade: F . While the running was OK today, the fumble hurt beyond measure. Add in the the awful chip attempt on 3rd down by Mostert, this is a solid F grade.



WR’s — The Good: All of it was good today. Waddle and Hill were money today. The WR’s accounted for 271 of Tua’s 310 yards today. Unfortunately, Green Bay’s DB’s made up the rest. 😐



The Bad: Not Applicable. They did everything receivers should do.



The Grade: A. They deserved a better QB today. It’s a shame they didn’t get one.



TE’s — The Good: Gesicki made a Christmas Cameo today with 1 catch for 24 yards. Smythe had one for 8 yards. How are these two not wide open every play with Hill and Waddle on the outside?? I don’t get it.



The Bad: Underutilized again. 2 catches for the entire TE group is a joke. I don’t understand how EVERY team in the NFL can find their tight ends on critical plays except us. I just don’t get it.



The Grade: D . NFL QB’s are supposed to rely on their TE’s. Rodgers did today. Not us though. I’m giving them a D, but I wonder if their performance isn’t more on Tua and McGenius than on them.



OL — The Good: Not a bad day for these guys. They only gave up 2 sacks. Tua had some nice pockets and we had some long runs. Not bad…..But….



The Bad: They weren’t great today by any means. The rush definitely got to Tua a few times. The stupid penalties were killers today. We needed more out of this unit. We didn’t get it.



The Grade: D. Too many holding calls and too may pressures let up. They have to be better.



DL — The Good: Christian Wilkins is a madman out there. Zach Seiler was active today too. Very nice in shutting down the run game….Except….



The Bad: 1st and 20 and we give up 19. We needed the stop. Our defense always folds late in the game when we need it most and the DL is a huge part of that.



The Grade: C . Wilkins is the reason this isn’t a D. Again though….When we need a critical stop in the 4th quarter, this group is invisible.



LB’s — The Good: Jealan Phillips is a beast. He was all over the place. Unfortunately, bedsides a nice play by Van Ginko and and early sack by Roberts there’s no other good to report.



The Bad: Getting completely removed from a running play when we need a stop is a running theme with Baker and Roberts. Awful.



The Grade: F . You know you’re bad when you have Phillips and you still get an F.



DB’s — The Good: We got a pick on Rodgers….Even though it should have been a PI call.



The Bad: Like the rest of this putrid defense, you can guarantee that if it’s a critical play, we’re gonna get burned. Nowhere on this defense is that more apparent then With this group. Awful day by Kohou and X.



The Grade: F . Pathetic. Yes, we have injuries…. So do the Bills, The Chiefs… Etc. But this group is a joke.



ST’s — The Good: Sanders made a field goal. That’s it.



The Bad: The Kickoff coverage unit has hurt us MULTIPLE a times this year. Today, it contributed mightily to this loss. Not to mention Sanders missing another kick. We have got to hire a new ST’s Coordinator next year. Period.



The Grade: F . This unit has been the worst unit on the team all year. Today it stung us.



Coaching — The Good: Nice timeout near the end of the 2nd half by McGenius. That pissed off Rodgers.



The Bad: Our DC has no idea when to blitz and when to lay off. Our HC has no idea when to run and when to pass and calls way too many WR screens. Our ST’s coordinator just has no idea how to coach. What does that add up to?



The Grade: F . 4 losses in a row now. 4 games we NEEDED. Now, if we’re lucky, we get to limp into the playoffs. To be honest, I’d rather we didn’t make it at this point. I don’t really feel like being embarrassed by Jacksonville or by Tennessee again.



BONUS GRADE: CHRIS GRIER: As Darth Vader once said “His Failure is now Complete”. The 2020 first round is now officially the worst first round in the history of the NFL. 3 picks and you missed on all 3?? I would never have thought that possible. And yet Grier pulled it off. Someone has to pay the price for that and it should be Grier. As a GM, he is a complete fraud.



GRADE: F . Taking Tua when you had Herbert. Taking Jackson who has been a total bust. Taking Iggy when he should have been a 5th round pick at best. Pathetic. I have been on the Fire Grier bandwagon and I’m never coming off.



Conclusion: We needed a better performance from our QB. Didn’t get it. We have to win one of our next 2 to get in? Big Deal. I really don’t want to get in playing like this. This was an embarrassing loss today. Dolphin fans deserved better today. We didn’t get it. Depressing.



Regardless, Merry Christmas to all of you that read my stupid posts, and may God Bless you and your families.