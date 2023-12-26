Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 15 Edition

The “Fake Gucci Bag” Dolphins showed the even faker Gucci bag Cowboys how it’s done yesterday. It really was a hard fought game on offense and defense. But while the offense and defense were slugging it out…The Special teams unit was busy winning the game. On to the grades:



QB — B + : 24 of 37 for 293 and a TD is a good day overall. The crazy thing is Tua was off for most of the game…..Until the last drive. He came through when it counted. A solid B + here.



RB’s — B + : An absolutely average day for this unit. 91 Yards total by all 3 backs. BUT…Jeff Wilson raised this grade just from the final drive alone. Getting needed yards in the final drive the way Wilson did was awesome.



WR’s — A : Hill, playing on a bad ankle, had 9 catches for 99 yards. Great effort. Waddle had 1 huge catch for 50 yards and let’s hope his shin is good next week. Chosen and Ced Wilson also contributed. Great effort by this group.



TE’s — B + : Smythe played his best game of the season yesterday. 5 catches for 56 yards and an 11.1 yard average was clutch. Again…The blocking on the final drive was great.



OL — B : The OL gave up some pressures yesterday but only 1 sack and Parsons only had a half of that. They gave Tua enough time to throw especially in crucial situations.



DL — A : Only 97 yards rushing allowed all day. Sieler with a sack and pressure all day. Wilkins with another great towel theft. This was an A effort.



LB’s — A : Van Ginko gets the A here by himself. What a game by him. Now I get to mention Chubb who has been amazing the past few weeks. 1.5 sacks. Great game. Riley and Long also played well.



DB’s — B + : What was a really bad start turned out OK in the end. Obviously, Kohou can’t handle Lamb, as we all witnessed in the first quarter. Bu some adjustments and matching Lamb up with Ramsey turned that disaster around. Brandon Jones with 7 Solos was nice to see. A good but not great day by this group.



ST’s — A + : Redemption day for Jason Sanders. 5 for 5 with a long of 57. 3 kicks over 50. Awesome day when we needed it most. Bailey had 2 punts and AVERAGED 55.5 yards. Good returns by Berrios. Best day of the year by these guys.



Coaching — A : To me, what makes a coaching staff great are the following things: 1) Having your team ready to play. Check. 2) Having a good game plan on both sides of the ball. Check. 3) Making adjustments on the fly as needed. Check. Both McDaniel and Fangio made great in-game adjustments yesterday. Solid A here.



Conclusion : We are now set up for an “All The Marbles” game with Baltimore. We need our injured guys active. Our coaches need to come up with a great plan and all our guys need to bring their “A” game. It’s Time to show the league what we’re made of.