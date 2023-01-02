Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 16 Edition

For years on this board I’ve lambasted Chris Grier. For years many of you have given me shit for it. Well….You’ll have to forgive me for saying “I told you so”. Grier’s Failure is now complete. However, he’s not alone. Steven Ross is just as guilty in this complete collapse. In the end, Ross and Grier have proven to be a disease for the Miami Dolphins. Today was just one of the symptoms. On to the grades:



QB — The Good: 12 of 19 for 161 yards isn’t a horrible day Bridgeloser. His QBR ended up being 85.6. He did have a nice flip pass for a TD and a nice toss to Hill for another TD that was ruled a lateral. As for Thompson, he had a nice TD to Gesicki. That’s about it.



The Bad: I’m pretty sure Bridgeclown and Thompson were having a competition to see who could set the QB position back the furthest. In the end Bridgewaste ended up winning by actually being worse than Mac Jones and setting the QB position back to the 1920’s. A feat I didn’t think possible.



The Grade: F . Embarrassing. Humiliating. Today was an absolute disaster at QB. The sad thing is either one of our QB’s just had to outplay Mac Jones. They couldn’t do it.



RB’s — The Good: Some nice catches and hard running by Mostert and Wilson today. Mostert had 62 yards receiving as well and was our most productive pass catcher today. Wilson added another 31 yards receiving.



The Bad: Mostert’s fumble almost cost us early. Luckily we got a favorable call from the refs. We totaled only 74 yards rushing from our backs. I will hold McGenius accountable for the lack of yards on the ground to a big degree. His insistence on running the ball on every first down instead of mixing it up every now and then cost us. But….He’s a genius….So nevermind.



The Grade: C - . The holes weren’t there for a large part of the afternoon. Obviously, a patchwork OL had a lot to do with that as well. That’s just the fact. However, this group made some nice catches and gained yards through the air. They deserve a C - for that.



TE’s — The Good: We had a Mike Gesicki sighting!! Unfortunately, our next sighting will be him catching touchdowns from Josh Allen next year against us. But hey…He had 2 whole catches for 18 yards and a TD. Question: How smart of a coach do you have to be to get a Pro Bowl caliber TE catches when you have the 2 fastest receivers in the league on the outside? Obviously, that requires an IQ way higher than some guy from Stanford. Maybe we can get our next genius coach from MIT or Harvard. Oh yeah, Smythe had 1 catch for 9 yards. Awesome.



The Bad: The Bad is our TE’s accounted for only 3 catches for **** sake. 3 ****ING CATCHES!!! On a day we needed to win a game. Pathetic.



The Grade: D + . How are these guys not wide open on every down??? I don’t have access to All-22 tape…But I find it impossible to believe that Gesicki isn’t open at least 12 times a game. They got the D + for Gesicki’s TD.



WR’s — The Good: Nice TD and a nice flip afterward from Hill. Waddle had a great catch where he really climbed a ladder. The about covers it.



The Bad: With QB’s as bad as we had today, what can you expect? I really don’t know what to say more than that. With a receiving Corp this good to only throw for 168 yards to them is a disgrace.



The Grade: C + . They did the best they could. It’s not their fault they have a moron for a head coach and 2 absolute clowns as QB’s today. It’s a disgrace.



OL — The Good: Not much good here. The official Stat sheet says they didn’t give up a sack….But That’s not correct. And….. Yes, they were a patchwork line. But….They were overmatched from the start.



The Bad: The problem is we needed better than OK. We needed above average. We didn’t get it and being overmatched didn’t cut it. Can we put EichenPuke on waivers right now? I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of watching him miss assignments.



The Grade: F . Unfortunately, our injury prone startling LT that we paid a fortune to wasn’t available today…..Again. We needed him. However, neither was our former first round draft pick that we signed and who hasn’t played yet Eric Fisher. How do you sign an injured LT to replace your injured LT? Can someone help me with that?



DL — The Good: Seiler and Wilkins had 2 of our 3 sacks today. Wilkins played another good game. We held them to 77 yards rushing as well. Not bad.



The Bad: As usual, when the game is on the line, this unit gets run over like the French did in 1940. No QB pressure. No sacks. No big plays. Does Raekwon Davis still play on this team?



The Grade: D - . The D - comes from Wilkins and Seiler’s sacks. Other than that…. They folded again late. Pathetic.



LB’s — The Good: Roberts had our other sack today. Phillips had an active game. I actually noticed Baker once.



The Bad: Not a great day for the Linebackers today. Not one difference making play was made by this group except for one sack and a couple rushes by Phillips that didn’t get there. Nowhere near good enough. No forced fumbles. No interceptions. Nothing.



The Grade: F . I’ll say it again…..Nowhere near good enough with the season on the line. Especially at the end of the game when we needed a stop. I don’t understand how this unit could be so bad now. I can only blame Boyer.



DB’s — The Good: N/A



The Bad: Penalties. Check. Blown assignments. Check. Awful Coverages. Check. We let Mac ****ing Jones get a QBR of 98.4 for **** sake!! That’s embarrassing. What’s even more embarrassing is Noah Iggybanana is still on this team. There has to be a free agent on the street right now that is better than him. Am I right?



The Grade: F . The worst game I’ve seen from a defensive backfield in years. Bill Arnsbarger and Don Shula both rolled over in their graves today.



ST’s — The Good: Morstead punted well today. A 47.3 average is good. He even coffin cornered one….And our defense blew it. But he punted well. Our coverage teams were good as well.



The Bad: Jason Sanders. Talk about a disappointment. He’s been a disaster for most of the year. So….Do we bring in any competition for him? Nope. Let him just keep missing kicks. Nice Job Grier.



The Grade: C - . Morstead deserved a B today. Coverage teams deserved a C. Sanders deserved an F again. Pathetic.



Coaching — The Good: N/A



The Bad: New QB…..Do you A: Throw some quick slants, Jet Sweeps and mix things up on first down? Or B: Keep doing the exact same thing as the last 4 losses including running the ball on 90% of your first downs? Or C: Do the B option mentioned prior and add in late play calls so your QB gets to the line with 4 seconds on the play clock? If you guessed C you win! Tell them what they won Johnnie!! Well Bob, they win another long off-season with no playoffs! As a bonus, they win an NFL first round draft night with zero picks!! But wait!! There’s more!! They win an NFL free agency period where the Dolphins can’t participate because we’re over the cap!! Back to you Bob.



😐



The Grade: F . McGenius??? I think not.



The Conclusion: We no longer control our own destiny. We cannot make the playoffs with out help from other teams. Let’s be honest….We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. If you can’t beat a Mac Jones lead team….You suck. I really feel like it’s going to be 3 years before we’re competing again for a playoff spot. We’re in a deep hole. Unfortunately for us, Tua, McDaniel and Grier are holding the shovels.