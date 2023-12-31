Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 16 Edition

Embarrassing. No other words apply. On to the grades:



QB’s — F : The two picks were just awful decisions. Period. In a big game, Tua was nowhere near his best. Tua has one another chance next week to prove he can be a big game QB. He has to be good or the question becomes….Do we pay this guy the huge contract? That’s a debate for this offseason…. But Only Tua can change the current narrative. Mike White got in the game late and did nothing of significance whatsoever.



RB’s — C + : Considering he was running behind a line that gave him almost no help the entire game, Achane played well today. Wilson did have a nice run



WR’s — F : A dropped TD by Hill definitely hurt early. No one did anything worth noting the rest of the day. We needed better. We didn’t get it.



TE’s — C - : Some good blocking by these guys early on. Some really nice catches by Smythe and 1 good catch by Hill. Nothing else to be said here.



OL — D : Not good anywhere today. The fact that Achane had over 100 today is the only thing that saves them from the F.



DL — F : No pressure. No run stops. Sieler was the only guy that showed up. Where was Wilkins today? He wants a huge contract… Not sure I’m paying him that as of today.



LB’s — F : Absolute trash today. Are you kidding me? Duke Riley was AWFUL. Chubb was invisible most of the day until we saw him on the kart. The worst unit on the field only equaled by the DB’s



DB’s — F : Blown coverages. Missed tackles. Just completely bad.



ST’s — D : Stupid fair catch by Berrios. Long return allowed. At least Sanders made his kicks.



Coaching — F : Maybe the injuries are too much to overcome on both sides of the ball at this point. Regardless, I can’t give a passing grade when you lose 56 - 19.



Conclusion : We get Buffalo at home for the Division. After today, it’s gonna take everything we have to win that game. It’s looking like Chubb and Howard are out and that’s not good. Regardless, Tua has to show something strong next week or the questions are gonna start flying.