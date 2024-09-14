Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 2 Edition

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
What’s to say? This loss wasn’t just bad… It was devastating. I’m sure there are a lot of you out the saying “Zim….You’re exaggerating.” Unfortunately, I’m not. Yes…We’re only 2 games into the season. But we got exposed last night. AND… We’ve probably lost our starting QB for his career. HOWEVER… I’m going to focus on the positive in this post. As in: I’m positive we’re not making the playoffs this year. Anyway…On to the grades:
- QB’s — F : I’m positive that If I could give a lower grade, I would. Tua was awful last night. Mr. Accuracy was anything but. The funny part is, I’m not even blaming him for the first 2 interceptions. Those were on Robbie Chosen for the waiver wire. Is the offensive line dog ****? Yes. I’ll give Tua credit for that…But he just doesn’t have it. It’s that simple. If he’s smart, he retires after last night. The brain needs 2 years to heal…His career is all but over. At a minimum, I’m 80% sure he’s done for the year. Thompson was a typically bad backup and did not help in any way.
- RB’s — C + : I’m very positive that the RB’s were the lone bright spot for the game. Achane was very good last night. The shame of it is, he’s running behind what is almost assuredly the worst OL in the league. Wright looked good as well. Let’s hope we get good soon so we don’t waste these guy’s careers.
- TE’s — F : I’m positive Durham Smythe is playing his last year in Miami. Thanks God for that. He was awful last night. Did he forget how to block? How many false starts is Julian Hill gonna commit before we bench him? Smith had a good game…But nowhere near good enough to make up for the lack of production from those other 2 morons.
- WR’s — F : I’m positive Robbie Chosen is the worst receiver ever to put on a Dolphins uniform. I’m amazed he’s still on the roster this morning to be honest. Waddle and Hill should be trade bait to be honest. They are premier players that will never have enough time to get open playing with an OL this porous. Regardless, Robbie Chosen brings this grade to an F no matter what Hill and Waddle did.
- OL — F : I’m absolutely positive that this bunch of morons is by far the worst OL in the league. But wait Zim….Chris Grier said you’re worried about nothing! He said that he likes the guys in the OL room! He said that they are very capable of being a very good OL. I have one word to say to that: BULLSHIT. Multiple people on this board have pounded the table for upgrades to this unit year after year. I’m gonna say it right now….Multiple people that post on this board would run circles around Chris Grier as our GM.
- DL — F : I’m positive this group got exposed last night. Embarrassing. No pressure. Can’t stop the run. Awful.
- LB’s — F : I’m positive we’re gonna need to draft LB’s next year. How many tackles did we miss in the hole last night? Disgusting.
- DB’s — D + : I’m positive no group of DB’s can cover a receiver for 6 seconds because the DL and LB’s are getting 0 pressure on the opposing QB. This group gets a semi pass from me last night.
- ST’s — C - : I’m positive that Jake Bailey is our MVP right now. Decent game. Not much to say.
- Coaching and GM — F : No positives here. None. Our soft training camps and practices where people are more concerned who is wearing the ****ing orange jersey and what music they’re playing are a joke. Also, if you don’t understand that football is won in the trenches, then you don’t understand football. Mike McDaniel’s offense apparently needs an OL that is at least competent to be effective. Well…Grier hasn’t produced one. If I were Ross, Grier would be gone by January 15th. Actually, Grier would be gone tonight. It’s obvious Weaver needs more talent to run his defense correctly. Again, nothing good here.
- Conclusion — My positivity is now gone. It’s gonna be a long year brothers and we have 15 more games to go….But where are we going? The big question is….Do we tank? If so, for who? I’m predicting 6 wins… And hopefully Ross cleans house after it.