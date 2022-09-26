Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 3 Edition

A quick note to all fans of this weekly thread (Both of you): Due to Hurricane Ian Preparations in the Tampa Area, this will be an abbreviated post.



With that being said……WHAT A WIN!! In one of the best games I’ve ever seen, a bend but don’t break defense won us a crucial AFC East matchup. The Bills are the best team in the NFL….Of that, there is little doubt. BUT…..And I don’t believe I’m going to type this…..They don’t have Tua. In my opinion, we are watching Tua become the best QB in this league. Josh Allen included. Anyway, on to the grades.



QB’s — The Good: Well….All of it except for the 3 plays Bridgewater was in. I can only recount 2 maybe 3 passes I’d want back if I were Tua. Hyper Accurate, clutch, unbelievable. He did what was asked and did it in near perfect fashion. Incredible 3rd and 22 throw to Waddle.



The Bad: Not too much. Milano probably should have had a pick six…But we dropped about 6 of those from Allen. Oh and Bridgewater is not good. Period



The Grade: A. No need to say more.



WR’s — The Good: Waddle is clutch. Tyreek is a distraction for defenses and all River Cracraft does is catch Touchdowns!!



The Bad: N/A



The Grade: A. I don’t think Albert Einstein could come up with a formula to stop our receivers.



RB — The Good: 2 TD’s by Edmonds. Some good runs. They just didn’t get enough opportunities because we only ran 39 plays.



The Bad: Not being able to get yards late in the 4th when we needed a first down. That’s it.



The Grade: B +. A short but very effective day for our RB’s. If they could have given us breathing room late in the 4th, it would have been an A grade.



TE’s — The Good: Gesicki with a one handed grab. Smythe with 3 catches. Again a short but effective day.



The Bad: I’m gonna ding them as well for not clearing holes late. Other than that….They were good.



The Grade: B +. Solid Day.



OL — The Good: Von Who?? What a great job done by this crew. 1 sack allowed and only 4 pressures. Amazing.



The Bad: I’ll say it again…They need to open holes in the running game late in the 4th quarter.



The Grade: B. The highest grade for this unit since I started this weekly thread. And yes….I’m was shocked how well they played.



DL — The Good: Josh Allen took so many hits yesterday his mother had to get x-rayed after the game. The pressure Allen was facing all day was amazing. The Bills were one dimensional all day and it showed. The Holding penalty that Ogbah caused won us the game.



The Bad: Let me state this in advance: I am not a fan of the bend but don’t break defense. Not at all. This DL was a huge part of the bending. But they came up big when it mattered. I still want to see more from these guys.



The Grade: B +. They made the plays they had to make at the time they had to make them.



LB’s — The amount of tackles this crew had in the 90 + plays they played in that heat was amazing. Buffalo’s game plan was clearly to dink and dunk all day and victimize Baker and the rest of our LB’s. After a slow start, we made some adjustments and shut them down when we had to.



The Bad: Coverage. We need a LB that can cover a RB or a tight end. Let’s hope Tindall turns out to be that guy.



The Grade: B - . While we made crucial plays, it was just too easy for Allen to do what he did. However, we made the adjustments and won the game.



DB’s — The Good: They ran the equivalent of the Boston Marathon yesterday trying to cover the 2nd best receiving corp in the AFC East. They did a good job.



The Bad: We need to take advantage of Josh Allen mistakes and actually intercept the balls we get our hands on. Other than that, great job.



The Grade: B +. Classic bend but don’t break day for these guys.



ST’s — The Good. Sanders made his kicks. Morstead’s Butt Punt will live in infamy. The shame of it is…..Except for that he was booming punts yesterday. Great job. The coverage units were good.



The Bad: Our kick return unit is not good. Mostert is a good back…..He’s not so good in the return game. I want more out of this unit.



The Grade: B -.



Coaching — The Good: Offensively, McDaniel called a great game. Defensively, we had a plan and stuck to it. I’m not sure I really liked the plan…..But it worked.



The Bad: 3rd and 11 from your own 1 yard line…The Bills have no time outs and you throw a pass?? Really bad call by McDaniel and that brings the grade down a notch.



The Grade: B -. McDaniel has this team at 3 and 0. Amazing.



BONUS GRADE — The Sun: Grade A. The Sun took out about 8 different Bills’ starters in the 4th quarter alone. I LOVE listening to Bills fans crying about the heat…. What a great home field advantage.



Conclusion: Just an amazing game to attend. Watching Bill’s fans leave the stadium depressed yesterday was worth the price of a Season Ticket alone. The Bills are banged up and have to go to Baltimore next week. If we can pull off a win in Cincinnati on a short week…..We could be 2 games up on Buffalo by this time next week. What an amazing thought.