Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 3 Edition

Guys!! I had this really weird dream Saturday night that the Dolphins dropped like 70 points and over 700 yards on another NFL team!! It was awesome. I mean…Tua was almost perfect. We had 2 RB’s go for 4 TD’s each…. Even Hill caught a long bomb. What a dream. On to the grades:



QB’s — A + : WTF?? Tua was almost perfect!! The unbelievable part is his backup was perfect when he got into the game in the 4th quarter. Shocking…Isn’t it? Note to the entire rest of the NFL: Disrespect Tua at your own peril.



RB’s — A + : 350 total rushing yards. 8 TD’s by the RB’s alone. I would like to congratulate Achane on his career yesterday. Well done. And we were talking about Taylor and Cook on this site for months. Silly us. Note to NFL GM’s: Please Take the Dolphins off your speed dial if you have a RB to trade. We’re not interested.



WR’s — A + : No waddle? No problem. I’m just sitting here praying the USA doesn’t take our skill guys for the 4 X 100 yard relay in the next Olympics. Note to NFL Defensive Coordinators: You might want to account for Tyreek Hill in your game plan. Just Sayin.



TE’s — A + : Smythe and Hill were blocking all day. They don’t have no time to catch passes. They did a great job. Note to Mike Gesicki: The Move to NE probably isn’t going to work out like you wanted. Just Sayin.



OL — A + : Holy Shit. There is no one on this board that called our OL playing like this. Don’t lie and say you did!! I’ll say this…. The locker room guys don’t even have to wash Tua’s jerseys. The money saved on Tide this year will easily be able to afford a new Special Teams Coordinator next season. Note to Me: Apologize to Chris Grier for all of your bashing of him!! Asshole.



DL — A + : This unit was good yesterday. They were hitting Wilson a lot. Pressure was good and we stopped the run as well. Good job by these guys.



LB’s — A + : Van Ginko with the fumble recovery and the run back!! Nice job by all. Even Baker was noticeable. You know it’s a good day when I type that.



DB’s — A + : Holland with a strip. Kohou with a recovery. What a fun day at Hard Rock Stadium yesterday.



ST’s — C : This is the worst part of the team yesterday. To be honest….It’s the kickoff return that killed me. Not to be a buzzkill after the offensive and defensive results…. But Crossman is the worst ST’s Coach in the league. I’m hoping the subpar kickoff coverage unit doesn’t cost us a game at some point. I guess I had to complain about something.



Coaching — A : Crossman is the reason this isn’t an A +. Otherwise, a perfect game plan and perfect play calling by our coaches.



Conclusion: What a day to be a Dolphin Fan. I actually felt sorry for the Bronco fans at Hard Rock yesterday. If we can play like this in Buffalo next week against a very good Bills team…We’re gonna be in the driver’s seat for Home field. Let’s hope we whip some ass again next week.