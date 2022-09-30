 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 4 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 4 Edition

D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
3,324
Reaction score
6,911
A Thursday night game on the road after a barnburner in Miami 4 days earlier. I didn’t really expect a win here….But the way we lost pisses me off to be honest. This game was MORE than winnable. People talk about how elite Joe Burrow is….I don’t see it. Our defense held the Bengals for the most part. Regardless, we get 10 days off to rest up and it looks like we need it. On to the grades:

QB — The Good: Tua had a few nice passes while he was in the game. Bridgewater hit Hill on a long bomb. Other than that…. Not much.

The Bad: A terrible interception from Tua that was trumped by a terrible interception by Bridgewater. Neither QB was on tonight by any means and it showed. More bad news is that Tua’s brains are now tapioca. Definitely not happy with the QB play tonight.

The Grade: D. The sad part is we probably win this game if Tua stays in it….Even though he was off tonight.

RB — The Good: Mostert came to play tonight. He had a few nice runs. 69 yards on 15 carries isn’t bad.

The Bad: Edmonds had 6 yards on 5 carries. Not so good. The OL is partially to blame here.

The Grade: C -. I’ll say it again. We need a big time thumper that can get tough yards. I like Mostert and Edmonds….But we still need that physical presence.

TE’s — The Good: Gesicki had 23 yards on 2 catches.

The Bad: The miscommunication with Bridgewater that caused the interception was just bad. Not sure you can blame Gesicki on that….But he was still half the equation. Other than that…The entire position group did nothing.

The Grade: D. It’s clear Mike Gesicki does not belong in this offense. I am really hoping we trade him for something because we’re not re-signing him this off-season.

WR’s — The Good: Hill went for 160 yards on 10 catches including the 64 yard bomb from Bridgewater. Sherfield had 4 catches for 55 Yards.

The Bad: Waddle with a few drops tonight that hurt. You could definitely tell he was hurting. Not a bad night from this group….But the QB play hurts their grade.

The Grade: B -. They were open….Just didn’t have a QB that could get it to them.

OL — The Good: A few nice holes on some Mostert runs. For the most part they kept the QB’s clean. The knockout hit on Tua was Tua’s fault. He had 5 seconds to throw that ball.

The Bad: Not enough movement in the running game when we needed it the most. The Goal line and the midfield shut down were bad.

The Grade: C -. I really think they did enough to win this game.

DL — The Good: The pretty much stuffed the run all night. They allowed a total of 67 yards rushing. Not too bad.

The Bad: We went up against a team that had allowed 15 sacks in 3 games and we get 1?? Just not good enough. The fact of the matter is we are not getting anywhere near enough pressure on opposing QB’s by our front 4.

The Grade: D +. I give them credit for stopping the run….But until we can get more pressure from our front 4….We’re gonna have games like this.

LB’s — The Good: Baker had a nice stop. Roberts blew up a goal line run.

The Bad: Our LB’s are below average in coverage. That’s being nice. Jaelan Phillips had his first sack and maybe 1 other pressure. He is, without a doubt, my most disappointing player so far this year. I keep asking for more from this group….But I don’t think we’re gonna get it.

The Grade: D -. I hope a 10 day break helps out.

DB’s — The Good: Decent coverage for most of the night.

The Bad: We got burned at the wrong times and it hurt. Soft coverages didn’t help. When we played press….we were way better.

The Grade: D. X must be injured…Because he doesn’t look like his old self lately. Needham is better in the slot. Thank God we get Jones Back.

ST’s — The Good: Sanders kicked the ball deep on Kickoffs. Morstead had 1 nice punt.

The Bad: A blocked FG. A Missed XP. A very short punt. I’m sorry but this unit sucked tonight.

The Grade: F. Not good at all.

Coaching — The Good: This game was winnable. Up until late in the 4th Qtr I thought we could pull it out. Not to be. Credit to this staff to have them ready for a game I believe they win if Tua doesn’t get hurt.

The Bad: FG on 4th and 2 from the 2. Playing soft coverages and giving way too easy first downs. That’s a theme so far this year.

The Grade: D +.

The Conclusion: I hope we see the Bengals again this year. They are WAY overrated and so is Burrow. We get 10 days off and we need it bad. Regardless, I’ll take 3-1 after our first 4 games any day.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
7,640
Reaction score
3,560
Location
Narnia
ForksPhin said:
I got around halfway through this and I had to stop. It just doesn’t matter tonight.

Still appreciate the effort, though.
Click to expand...
Same. Let's win out from tonight. I don't think many Fins fans can be even remotely interested or positive after that game. Move on and let's see how the team is after 10 days rest and recuperation.
 
Swiss

Swiss

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
505
Reaction score
971
Age
49
Location
Washington
It saddens me for the future they didn't give Skylar some time with the game out of hand. Probably means Teddy next game.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,822
Reaction score
3,051
Location
Carolina
The team is gassed. Schedule not in our favor but we should have shown better. Let's get healthy for the next quarter of the season and fix some issues. I think we are set at punter.
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,649
Reaction score
2,203
Mike McDaniel said:
The game was never out of hand. You Thompson people are weird
Click to expand...
If you really believe Teddy is going to get us wins, you're in for a rude awakening. He is the most inconsistent QB I have ever seen. He is going to drive us nuts lol
We saw that tonight. 1 step forward, 2 steps back kinda QB.
We were in this game bc of our defense. They played really well given the circumstances.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
4,625
Reaction score
10,000
Location
A Cardboard Box
DZimmer000 said:
A Thursday night game on the road after a barnburner in Miami 4 days earlier. I didn’t really expect a win here….But the way we lost pisses me off to be honest. This game was MORE than winnable. People talk about how elite Joe Burrow is….I don’t see it. Our defense held the Bengals for the most part. Regardless, we get 10 days off to rest up and it looks like we need it. On to the grades:

QB — The Good: Tua had a few nice passes while he was in the game. Bridgewater hit Hill on a long bomb. Other than that…. Not much.

The Bad: A terrible interception from Tua that was trumped by a terrible interception by Bridgewater. Neither QB was on tonight by any means and it showed. More bad news is that Tua’s brains are now tapioca. Definitely not happy with the QB play tonight.

The Grade: D. The sad part is we probably win this game if Tua stays in it….Even though he was off tonight.

RB — The Good: Mostert came to play tonight. He had a few nice runs. 69 yards on 15 carries isn’t bad.

The Bad: Edmonds had 6 yards on 5 carries. Not so good. The OL is partially to blame here.

The Grade: C -. I’ll say it again. We need a big time thumper that can get tough yards. I like Mostert and Edmonds….But we still need that physical presence.

TE’s — The Good: Gesicki had 23 yards on 2 catches.

The Bad: The miscommunication with Bridgewater that caused the interception was just bad. Not sure you can blame Gesicki on that….But he was still half the equation. Other than that…The entire position group did nothing.

The Grade: D. It’s clear Mike Gesicki does not belong in this offense. I am really hoping we trade him for something because we’re not re-signing him this off-season.

WR’s — The Good: Hill went for 160 yards on 10 catches including the 64 yard bomb from Bridgewater. Sherfield had 4 catches for 55 Yards.

The Bad: Waddle with a few drops tonight that hurt. You could definitely tell he was hurting. Not a bad night from this group….But the QB play hurts their grade.

The Grade: B -. They were open….Just didn’t have a QB that could get it to them.

OL — The Good: A few nice holes on some Mostert runs. For the most part they kept the QB’s clean. The knockout hit on Tua was Tua’s fault. He had 5 seconds to throw that ball.

The Bad: Not enough movement in the running game when we needed it the most. The Goal line and the midfield shut down were bad.

The Grade: C -. I really think they did enough to win this game.

DL — The Good: The pretty much stuffed the run all night. They allowed a total of 67 yards rushing. Not too bad.

The Bad: We went up against a team that had allowed 15 sacks in 3 games and we get 1?? Just not good enough. The fact of the matter is we are not getting anywhere near enough pressure on opposing QB’s by our front 4.

The Grade: D +. I give them credit for stopping the run….But until we can get more pressure from our front 4….We’re gonna have games like this.

LB’s — The Good: Baker had a nice stop. Roberts blew up a goal line run.

The Bad: Our LB’s are below average in coverage. That’s being nice. Jaelan Phillips had his first sack and maybe 1 other pressure. He is, without a doubt, my most disappointing player so far this year. I keep asking for more from this group….But I don’t think we’re gonna get it.

The Grade: D -. I hope a 10 day break helps out.

DB’s — The Good: Decent coverage for most of the night.

The Bad: We got burned at the wrong times and it hurt. Soft coverages didn’t help. When we played press….we were way better.

The Grade: D. X must be injured…Because he doesn’t look like his old self lately. Needham is better in the slot. Thank God we get Jones Back.

ST’s — The Good: Sanders kicked the ball deep on Kickoffs. Morstead had 1 nice punt.

The Bad: A blocked FG. A Missed XP. A very short punt. I’m sorry but this unit sucked tonight.

The Grade: F. Not good at all.

Coaching — The Good: This game was winnable. Up until late in the 4th Qtr I thought we could pull it out. Not to be. Credit to this staff to have them ready for a game I believe they win if Tua doesn’t get hurt.

The Bad: FG on 4th and 2 from the 2. Playing soft coverages and giving way too easy first downs. That’s a theme so far this year.

The Grade: D +.

The Conclusion: I hope we see the Bengals again this year. They are WAY overrated and so is Burrow. We get 10 days off and we need it bad. Regardless, I’ll take 3-1 after our first 4 games any day.
Click to expand...
If I wrote the script, we host the Bengals in the playoffs and blow them out.

I can't disagree with your assessment, at all, however much I'd like to. Our ST have actually sucked most of this year, short of a couple nice punts and when Sanders doesn't have the yips. We keep running the ball out of the EZ for no good reason on kickoffs. That has hurt nearly every time.

Edmonds has mostly been a disappointment, I'd say. Other than one really nice run and some short yardage success, he reads the plays wrong too much.

Cedric Wilson can't get back and start earning his pay fast enough.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,134
Reaction score
19,953
Location
New Jersey
Tough game on the road after a stretch where we played 3 playoff teams from last year. I’ll take 3-1 and the knowledge that we can beat this Bengals team. They were a little better than us tonight but definitely was a winnable game
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,735
Reaction score
7,110
FanMarino said:
Same. Let's win out from tonight. I don't think many Fins fans can be even remotely interested or positive after that game. Move on and let's see how the team is after 10 days rest and recuperation.
Click to expand...
Really have to hope that 9 days off help X, Byron Jones, Cedrick Wilson, Waddle recover from their injuries. Right now, factoring in Tua, we’re just getting decimated.

If we can get relatively healthy for the Jets, I think McDaniel can develop a game plan for Bridgewater that can lead to a win. I have no desire to watch him as the QB of this team, but that‘s the hand we’ve been dealt.

There are too many prideful players on this team. They will recover.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,180
Reaction score
19,226
Tough game. It was hard to expect a win on the road during a short week.

Agree Miami probably wins it if Tua doesn't get hurt. Actually, looks like he might have been able to run on that play before he turned it back inside. Brutal hit.

A dropped touchdown pass by Edmunds, a missed extra point and field goal. The Dolphins definitely hurt themselves.

I thought Wilkins played well. Roberts too. The D gave Miami a chance. Agree Howard must be hurt.

Have to get the run game going.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom