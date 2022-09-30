Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 4 Edition

A Thursday night game on the road after a barnburner in Miami 4 days earlier. I didn’t really expect a win here….But the way we lost pisses me off to be honest. This game was MORE than winnable. People talk about how elite Joe Burrow is….I don’t see it. Our defense held the Bengals for the most part. Regardless, we get 10 days off to rest up and it looks like we need it. On to the grades:



QB — The Good: Tua had a few nice passes while he was in the game. Bridgewater hit Hill on a long bomb. Other than that…. Not much.



The Bad: A terrible interception from Tua that was trumped by a terrible interception by Bridgewater. Neither QB was on tonight by any means and it showed. More bad news is that Tua’s brains are now tapioca. Definitely not happy with the QB play tonight.



The Grade: D. The sad part is we probably win this game if Tua stays in it….Even though he was off tonight.



RB — The Good: Mostert came to play tonight. He had a few nice runs. 69 yards on 15 carries isn’t bad.



The Bad: Edmonds had 6 yards on 5 carries. Not so good. The OL is partially to blame here.



The Grade: C -. I’ll say it again. We need a big time thumper that can get tough yards. I like Mostert and Edmonds….But we still need that physical presence.



TE’s — The Good: Gesicki had 23 yards on 2 catches.



The Bad: The miscommunication with Bridgewater that caused the interception was just bad. Not sure you can blame Gesicki on that….But he was still half the equation. Other than that…The entire position group did nothing.



The Grade: D. It’s clear Mike Gesicki does not belong in this offense. I am really hoping we trade him for something because we’re not re-signing him this off-season.



WR’s — The Good: Hill went for 160 yards on 10 catches including the 64 yard bomb from Bridgewater. Sherfield had 4 catches for 55 Yards.



The Bad: Waddle with a few drops tonight that hurt. You could definitely tell he was hurting. Not a bad night from this group….But the QB play hurts their grade.



The Grade: B -. They were open….Just didn’t have a QB that could get it to them.



OL — The Good: A few nice holes on some Mostert runs. For the most part they kept the QB’s clean. The knockout hit on Tua was Tua’s fault. He had 5 seconds to throw that ball.



The Bad: Not enough movement in the running game when we needed it the most. The Goal line and the midfield shut down were bad.



The Grade: C -. I really think they did enough to win this game.



DL — The Good: The pretty much stuffed the run all night. They allowed a total of 67 yards rushing. Not too bad.



The Bad: We went up against a team that had allowed 15 sacks in 3 games and we get 1?? Just not good enough. The fact of the matter is we are not getting anywhere near enough pressure on opposing QB’s by our front 4.



The Grade: D +. I give them credit for stopping the run….But until we can get more pressure from our front 4….We’re gonna have games like this.



LB’s — The Good: Baker had a nice stop. Roberts blew up a goal line run.



The Bad: Our LB’s are below average in coverage. That’s being nice. Jaelan Phillips had his first sack and maybe 1 other pressure. He is, without a doubt, my most disappointing player so far this year. I keep asking for more from this group….But I don’t think we’re gonna get it.



The Grade: D -. I hope a 10 day break helps out.



DB’s — The Good: Decent coverage for most of the night.



The Bad: We got burned at the wrong times and it hurt. Soft coverages didn’t help. When we played press….we were way better.



The Grade: D. X must be injured…Because he doesn’t look like his old self lately. Needham is better in the slot. Thank God we get Jones Back.



ST’s — The Good: Sanders kicked the ball deep on Kickoffs. Morstead had 1 nice punt.



The Bad: A blocked FG. A Missed XP. A very short punt. I’m sorry but this unit sucked tonight.



The Grade: F. Not good at all.



Coaching — The Good: This game was winnable. Up until late in the 4th Qtr I thought we could pull it out. Not to be. Credit to this staff to have them ready for a game I believe they win if Tua doesn’t get hurt.



The Bad: FG on 4th and 2 from the 2. Playing soft coverages and giving way too easy first downs. That’s a theme so far this year.



The Grade: D +.



The Conclusion: I hope we see the Bengals again this year. They are WAY overrated and so is Burrow. We get 10 days off and we need it bad. Regardless, I’ll take 3-1 after our first 4 games any day.